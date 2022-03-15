Up to 20,000 people may have been killed during the Russian bombardment of Mariupol, an advisor to the city’s mayor has claimed.

“Four days ago, we talked about an ‘optimistic’ scenario - about 10,000 victims. But with the increased intensity and the brutality that has increased many times over, we can say that if the blockade ends now and we can start at least searching for these people, the number of victims is already approaching 20,000,” Petro Andryushchenko told the Ukraine Pravda website.

Previously it had been claimed that some 2,500 civilians had died.

Mariupol has been encircled and besieged by Russian forces, and become a grim symbol of Ukraine’s suffering during the 20-day war.

Residents have described conditions in the southern port city as “hell”, left without food and power, and forced to drink from radiators.

On Monday, a convoy of 160 cars was allowed to escape Mariupol on Monday, the first time a humanitarian corridor was successfully used to let civilians flee the city.

However, there were reports that Russian troops refused to allow an aid convoy into the city.

Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mariupol is where a pregnant woman was photographed being carried from a bombed maternity hospital.

The image sparked outrage and on Monday medics announced that both she and her baby had subsequently died.

Timur Marin, who treated the woman, said her pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached during the airstrike on the hospital where she was meant to give birth.

Medics said she shouted “kill me now” when she realised she was losing her baby. A surgeon confirmed both the child and mother had died over the weekend.

Drone video footage released by Ukrainian forces in Mariupol showed a desolate wasteland of bombed-out buildings, many in flames, with smoke pouring into the sky.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

As many as 200,000 people are thought to still be trapped in the city.