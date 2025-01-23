Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine is set to offer financial incentives and guarantees of training as it seeks to attract 18 to 25-year-olds to boost its military recruitment.

Ukraine passed a mobilisation law last spring and lowered the age of conscription from 27 to 25 years old, but is still struggling to replenish its ranks or replace battlefield losses in its war with Russia.

New recruitment options were needed because the current drafting system inherited from Soviet times was hindering progress, said Deputy Head of the Office of the President Colonel Pavlo Palisa in his first interview with foreign media since taking up his position in autumn.

One initiative is what Palisa described as an “honest contract," a plan that includes financial incentives, clear guarantees for training, and measures to ensure dialogue between soldiers and their commanders.

The plan is aimed at attracting mainly 18 to 25-year-olds who are currently exempt from mobilisation, and will also target Ukrainians who have the right to deferment or were discharged after the mobilisation law was passed.

The effort, which Palisa said is in its final stages, could help respond to calls aired by both the Biden and Trump administrations that Ukraine could expand its manpower by lowering the conscription age.

open image in gallery Pavlo Palisa said the defence of the state was the duty of every Ukrainian citizen ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been adamantly opposed to implementing obligatory mobilisation starting from 18 years old, saying doing so would radically affect the future prospects of the war-weary country.

“As of now, my view is that we need to start an open dialogue with society,” Palisa said. “Because the defence of the state is not only the responsibility of the Armed Forces. It is the duty of every Ukrainian citizen, and it is their obligation.”

Palisa said his office, in collaboration with the Cabinet and the Ministry of Defense, is reviewing why mobilisation efforts have fallen short.

“We actually have a huge mobilisation resource. In my opinion, at the moment, it is greater than what we currently need to address certain tasks on the frontline," he said. “The mechanism we currently have does not allow us to be as effective as we could be.”

Palisa was taken straight from the battlefield to the president’s office, and he sees his appointment as an attempt to tackle systemic issues within the military.

Part of a new generation of Ukrainian military leadership, he was studying at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

He graduated remotely in the summer of 2022 while fighting on the frontline. He then commanded the 93rd Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar,” during the gruelling nine-month battle for Bakhmut.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring pressing military issues to the attention of the country’s top leadership,” he said, adding that he intends to return to his battlefield role once his mission is complete.

With Russia continuing to make incremental advances in the Donetsk region, some analysts have pointed to structural weaknesses in Ukraine’s command system and faltering communication between the units on the frontline as a key factor in its struggle to hold territory along the 620 mile frontline.

Since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s army has expanded significantly but years of resisting Russian advances has left little time for strategic management — a gap that now threatens to jeopardise Ukraine’s chances of success.

Palisa says there's an urgent need for reforms to improve coordination and effectiveness.

”(We need) to adapt the structure to the logic of modern warfare, which will allow us to be more effective and prevent us from making the same mistakes repeatedly,” he said. “This is what needs to be done. There is no other way.”