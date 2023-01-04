Ukraine news – live: Russia blames deaths of 89 troops on unauthorised use of phones
Putin’s war leaders are criminally liable, says Moscow politician
The deaths of 89 Russian servicemen in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka were down to the unauthorised use of mobile phones by troops, Russia’s defence ministry has said.
“It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons,” the ministry said in a statement.
It comes as military leaders faced calls for punishment after one of the deadliest attacks yet launched by Ukraine.
Commanders were accused of having ignored clear danger after the Kremlin took the rare step on Monday of admitting to losses in a strike on a makeshift barracks.
A popular Russian nationalist military blogger earlier said the deaths were a result of storing ammunition in the same building as a barracks despite commanders knowing it was within range of a Ukrainian military bolstered by munitions from Western nations.
The anger was also felt by politicians. Sergei Mironov, a legislator and former chair of Russia’s upper house demanded criminal liability for the officials who had “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building”.
Ukraine forces hanging on to Bakhmut frontline
Ukraine has said that the the situation on the front line near the eastern town of Bakhmut was particularly tough.
In a statement General Valery Zaluzhny, commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, said Russian forces have repeatedly tried to take Bakhmut and the surrounding area, in some cases literally advancing over the corpses of their own soldiers, reported Reuters.
Writing on Telegram, the commander added that Ukrainian forces were hanging on.
Putin to talk to Erdogan today
Russian president Vladimir Putin plans to talk to Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan today, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax, the latest in a series of conversations the two men have had since the start of the war.
Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations last year to establish a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports but the chances of serious peace talks look remote, especially as fighting continued to rage.
Zelensky says Russia will do anything to delay defeat
In his video address yesterday, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky made no mention of the Ukrainian missiles attack that hit a temporary Russian barracks in a vocational college in Makiivka.
“We have no doubt that current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat,” he said.
“We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail.”
Russians demand Putin’s commanders be punished over losses in New Year’s Eve attack
Russian nationalists and politicians are calling for the punishment of military commanders in charge of the scores of troops killed in a Ukrainian attack on New Year’s Eve.
Liam James reports:
Rishi Sunak pledges more military support for Ukraine
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
The UK will provide more military equipment to Ukraine in the weeks ahead, Downing Street has revealed after Rishi Sunak agreed to “intensify” cooperation with president Volodymyr Zelensky.
No 10 said the prime minister told the president that moves were underway “to provide further equipment in the coming weeks and months to secure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield”.
Mr Zelensky suggested that “concrete decisions” had been made on fresh military equipment after he talked about “further defence cooperation” with the PM.
New grenade launcher training for Polish police after Ukrainian gift
New regulations in Poland will require specialised police to receive training with grenade launchers, in a move interpreted by the media as a reaction to the Polish police chief’s accidental detonation of such a weapon which had been a gift from Ukraine.
The updated instructions for police training in weapons use took effect on 1 January and were approved by Poland’s interior minister just two days after a grenade launcher gifted by Ukrainian officials exploded unexpectedly while General Jaroslaw Szymczyk was moving it in his office.
He and another person were slightly injured. Poland has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv in its war with Russia, and Poland’s top government officials repeatedly visited Kyiv last year.
Putin to speak with Erdogan tomorrow, Kremlin says
Vladimir Putin plans to talk to Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Interfax news agency.
The two leaders have held several phone calls since Russia invaded Ukraine, and Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on ice-skating arena
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of destroying a well-known ice-skating arena in Donetsk with a missile attack.
“This ice arena – ‘Altair’ – started working before the war, when Donbas had a normal life before Russia came,” the Ukrainian president said. “Children trained there. There was a children's sports school. Hockey competitions were held there. People played sports there, celebrated and just enjoyed life.
“Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Pokrovsk, Donetsk, Toretsk and other cities and villages of Donbas – everyone knew what kind of arena it was, and many people visited it. Last year it was used to collect and distribute humanitarian aid.”
He called the missile attack in Druzhkivka “another confession of the terrorist state”, adding: “It is a confession of what it came to Donbas with and what we will definitely oust from there. Death will not prevail in Donbas, and we must do everything to throw out its tricolor from Donbas and other lands of Ukraine.”
Sunak among four leaders to speak with Zelensky today
Rishi Sunak is among four national leaders Volodomyr Zelensky has spoken with today, alongside the prime ministers of Canada, Norway and the Netherlands.
“Now is the moment when together with our partners we must strengthen our defence,” Ukraine’s president said in his nightly address. “We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can muster to try to turn the tide of the war and at least postpone their defeat.”
“We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail. This will be the final defeat of the terrorist state. I thank all partners who understand this.”
Thanking the UK governmnet for “the fully concrete agreements reached, first of all in the defence sphere”, Mr Zelensky said that in his conversation with Mr Sunak he “felt that we equally perceive the importance of this year, the prospects of this year” and “the fact that it is possible to achieve a pivotal advantage right now, not allowing Russia to win back on this or that front direction”.
Nato may revise 2% target, says Stoltenberg
Nato countries will discuss defence spending in the coming months amid calls to encouarge members to go beyond the 2 per cent target, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told the German news agency DPA.
“Some allies are strongly in favour of turning the current 2 per cent target into a minimum,” DPA quoted Mr Stoltenberg as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.
Mr Stoltenberg said that he would head the negotiations. “We will meet, we will have ministerial meetings, we will have talks in capitals,” he said.
He did not say which Nato countries were calling for a more ambitious target, according to DPA.
The Nato chief said he aimed to reach an agreement no later than Nato’s next regular summit, which will be in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, on 11-12 July.
