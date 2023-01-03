Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672718116

Ukraine news – live: Russia confirms 63 soldiers killed on New Years eve in war’s deadliest attack

Kyiv claims up to 400 Russians killed in Donetsk drone strike

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 03 January 2023 03:55
Comments
<p>A destroyed Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicle in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Monday </p>

A destroyed Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicle in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Monday

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Russian defence ministry has made a rare admission of losing dozens of troops in one of the deadliest attacks launched by Ukraine on New Year’s eve.

At least 63 soldiers have been killed in a single attack on temporary barracks of Russian troops in a destroyed college in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk, officials in Moscow said.

The Volodymyr Zelensky administration claims to have killed as many as 400 Russians in a strike on a military base in an occupied part of Donetsk.

This comes as Mr Zelensky has warned of a prolonged attack by Russian troops using "Shaheds" and confirmed that the Ukrainian soldiers have shot down more than eighty Iranian drones in the last two days.

"This number may increase in the near future. Because these weeks the nights can be quite restless," he warned.

Russia's bet "may be on exhaustion — on exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector", he said.

Russian military bloggers were irate after the Kremlin admitted the troop deaths, accusing commanders of “criminal naivety”.

Recommended

1672717202

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on 3 January, Tuesday.

Arpan Rai3 January 2023 03:40

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in