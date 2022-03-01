This is the moment a Ukranian hurls a Molotov cocktail from his car window at a Russian tank as they drive past.

In the clip they can be heard shouting as they throw the homemade petrol bomb from their car at the larger armoured vehicle before it erupts in flames.

It comes after Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence began instructing its citizens on how to use the incendiary weapons to fight against invading troops.

A poster guide was released by the ministry, illustrating which parts of different military vehicles should be targeted in such attacks.

The tanks were branded with a Z signifying that they are Russian (Twitter)

The post, from the Twitter page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine last week said: “In Obolon... We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment!

“Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!”

Ukrainians throw Molotov cocktails at Russian tanks from their car (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also made several calls to action, urging the people of Ukraine to fight for their freedom.

Citizens have been armed with weapons and all men ages 18-60 have been told to stay in the country and fight.

Mr Zelensky has also stayed in Kyiv despite, claiming he is the Kremlin’s "number one" target and sharing his concerns for his and his family’s lives.

Members of civil defence prepare Molotov cocktail in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP)

The president has raised concerns that Ukraine is being left to fight the Russian invaders alone.

And today Boris Johnson insisted no Nato allies are contemplating heeding Ukraine’s pleas to enforce a no-fly zone over the nation to prevent bombings from Putin’s planes.

The Prime Minister again rejected Mr Zelensky’s calls for British forces to actively join the effort, warning it would trigger a wider war with Russia.

A local resident throws a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign (AP)

As the invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day, Mr Johnson visited Nato members Poland and Estonia to shore up support for the defence alliance.

But he ruled out British forces fighting in Ukraine, as he faced impassioned calls for a no-fly zone to be imposed to protect civilians as a major assault on Kyiv seemed on the horizon.

Local residents make Molotov cocktails, Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Region (Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Mr Johnson clarified that the UK is not actively supporting British nationals volunteering to help the defence of Ukraine, contradicting an earlier remark from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“I think for any Nato member to get involved actively in conflict with Russia is a huge step which is not being contemplated by any member,” Mr Johnson stressed during a press conference against the backdrop of armoured vehicles, at the Tapa military base in Estonia.

“It’s very very important to understand Nato is a defensive alliance.

“This is a time when miscalculation and misunderstanding is all too possible and it’s therefore crucial that we get that message over.

“When it comes to a no-fly zone in the skies above Ukraine we have to accept the reality that that involves shooting down Russian planes ... that’s a very, very big step, it’s simply not on the agenda of any Nato country.”