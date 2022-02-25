Countries across the world illuminated monuments and buildings in the colours of Ukraine's flag to show solidarity with the east European nation amid the Russian invasion.

The Colosseum in Rome, 10 Downing Street in England, Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels, and Flinders Street Station in Melbourne were among the prominent landmarks lit up in yellow and blue on Thursday night after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war.

Ukraine’s flag colours projected on Flinders Train Station in Melbourne (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out,” British prime minister Boris Johnson said.

“We cannot and will not just look away,” he added.

The Colosseum illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian national flag (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Earlier on Wednesday, the German capital lit up Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's most famous landmark in Ukrainian colours. The City Hall in Paris too was lit with shades of blue and yellow to show support to Kyiv.

Berlin, which represented the front line during the Cold War until 1989, said it was sending a clear signal for a free and sovereign Ukraine.

“We are showing our solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the many Berliners with Ukrainian roots but also with the many Russians who want peace in Russia and Ukraine,” Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey said in a statement.

Brandenburg Gate illuminated in blue and yellow during a solidarity demonstration (AP)

Liverpool city showed its support by illuminating St George’s Hall and hoisting the Ukrainian flag on it.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, said: “This morning’s news that Russia has invaded Ukraine is deeply disturbing. This is a very dark day which could easily become a defining one of the 21st century. I hope and pray all Western nations remain calm, clear and resolute in their support of Ukraine and its people.”

Liverpool’s historic St George’s Hall is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag (Getty Images)

Protests have erupted across the world, including Russia, with demonstrators calling for Mr Putin to end the invasion.

Gunfire and explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday as Russian troops have seemingly entered the capital. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the nation earlier, had confirmed that day two of Russia’s assault started at 4am local time.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the capital is experiencing a new barrage of “horrific” rocket strikes and compared the attack to the 1941 Nazi Germany invasion.

Locals were urged to fight back with Molotov cocktails against Russian forces as the nation lifted age restrictions, with commander Yuri Galushkin stressing: “Today Ukraine needs everything.”