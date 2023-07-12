Watch live as Ben Wallace expected to speak at Nato forum on summit’s second day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as world leaders address a Nato forum on the margins of the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday 12 July.

Ben Wallace, Britain’s defence secretary, is expected to make a speech on the day that G7 allies are set to announce a security package for Ukraine.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his frustration that Nato has not offered a timeframe for Kyiv to join.

All members of the G7 are set to sign a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine that Rishi Sunak said had the potential to “return peace to Europe”.

Wednesday’s declaration, which is expected to be ratified in the margins of the Nato summit, is set to provide more defence equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing and bolster support for cyber defences.

It plans to expand training programmes and military exercises, while also developing Ukraine’s industrial capabilities, according to Downing Street, with Mr Sunak citing the UK as having played a leading role in the pact.