Watch live as Ben Wallace expected to speak at Nato forum on summit’s second day

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 12 July 2023 09:22
Comments

Watch live as world leaders address a Nato forum on the margins of the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday 12 July.

Ben Wallace, Britain’s defence secretary, is expected to make a speech on the day that G7 allies are set to announce a security package for Ukraine.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his frustration that Nato has not offered a timeframe for Kyiv to join.

All members of the G7 are set to sign a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine that Rishi Sunak said had the potential to “return peace to Europe”.

Wednesday’s declaration, which is expected to be ratified in the margins of the Nato summit, is set to provide more defence equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing and bolster support for cyber defences.

It plans to expand training programmes and military exercises, while also developing Ukraine’s industrial capabilities, according to Downing Street, with Mr Sunak citing the UK as having played a leading role in the pact.

