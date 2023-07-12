Watch live as World leaders meet for Nato summit’s second day in Vilnius

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as representatives from Nato member states meet for a second day in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Wednesday 12 July.

G7 allies are set to announce a security package for Ukraine at the summit, with the announcement coming after Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his frustration that Nato has not offered a timeframe for Kyiv to join.

Rishi Sunak believes the move has the potential to “return peace to Europe” and has cited the UK as having played a leading role in the pact.

Wednesday’s G7 declaration, which is expected to be ratified in the margins of the Nato summit in Vilnius, is set to provide more defence equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing and bolster support for cyber defences.

It plans to expand training programmes and military exercises, while also developing Ukraine’s industrial capabilities, according to Downing Street.

Mr Zelensky has said the delay by allies in allowing Ukraine to join Nato is providing Russia and its occupying forces with the “motivation to continue its terror”.