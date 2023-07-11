Zelensky hits out at ‘absurd’ Nato for Ukraine membership delays

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit out at delays to inviting Kvyi to become a member of Nato – saying it would be "absurd" if his country is not given a timetable for its bid to join the alliance.

Mr Zelensky's frustration was obvious in a strongly-worded statement issued as a summit of the alliance's leaders got underway in Vilnius, Lithuania. Divisions between Nato members are expected to prevent the alliance offering Kyiv a date for accession or a straightforward invitation to join during the conference. The alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said he expects "a clear, united and positive message on the path towards membership for Ukraine" – but Mr Zelensky clearly expects to fall short of what his country needs.

"It's unprecedented and absurd when [a] time frame is not set, neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership. While at the same time vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine," Mr Zelensky said while on his way to the summit.

The Ukrainian leader has been pushing Nato for a clear path for his country to join once the war is over, understanding that it would be difficult for Kyiv to join while it is still fighting invasion by Russia given the mutual defence clause that underpins Nato.

However, Mr Zelensky said that lingering uncertainty over Ukraine's membership would mean "a window of opportunity is being left to bargain [over] Ukraine's membership in Nato in negotiations with Russia.

"And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror," he said – adding that "uncertainty is weakness".

On his way to Vilnius, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to see “demonstrable progress” at the conference on Ukraine’s path to joining Nato. The UK has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Moscow’s invasion began. Meanwhile, the Baltic states and Eastern European nations want the alliance to make clear what further steps Ukraine needs to take, having previously pushed for a swift resolution.

However, allies such as the US and Germany have been more cautious. That is both in light of Article 5 of the alliance's charter – which says “that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all” – and a desire for Kyiv to do more to tackle corruption and other domestic issues first.

Mr Zelensky said: “We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation. Ukraine will be represented at the Nato summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect... But Ukraine also deserves respect".

He added that he had been given the sense "that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine" and suggesting that any weak wording around Kyiv's Nato bide would not be acceptable.

Mr Sunak told reporters that the UK, and the Ukranian leadership, recognised Kyiv would not join the nuclear alliance "while they are in the midst of a conflict".

But he said his government "stands by" Nato's promise to put Ukraine on the road to membership, having .

Mr Sunak said: "I've always said that Ukraine's rightful place is in Nato and that we stand by the language of Bucharest in 2008.

"I think what is important at this summit is that that commitment is reaffirmed and also that there is demonstrable progress towards that goal."

He also appeared to confirm reports Ukraine would be offered an "Israel-style" security deal, as part of a multi-year plan to defend itself from Russia. Mr Sunak told reporters he was "keen to try and get this over the line".

"I think it is something that we in the UK have taken a lead on, it is something I've spoken a lot to fellow leaders about over the last few months," he said.

"Those conversations are ongoing so we need to keep having them, but that is the purpose of them.

"It is to demonstrate that long-term commitment from a broad group of countries. It is distinct from the Nato conversation and I think it will send a very strong signal of deterrent to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, that he can't wait people out, in terms of this conflict. I think it is important and valuable."