Watch live: Zelensky holds news conference after Nato talks

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky holds a news conference at the Nato summit on Wednesday, 12 July.

The Ukrainian president met with world leaders in Lithuania as G7 countries announced an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was accused of “scolding” Ukrainians after he said he told them that Britain was "not Amazon" in response to requests for weapons.

"I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list” of demands for more assistance.

Mr Wallace also revealed that he advised Ukraine that the international community wanted to see “gratitude” for its support in the war with Russia.

Rishi Sunak has appeared to try to distance himself from the comments, saying the Ukrainian President Zelensky had repeatedly expressed his gratitude.

Wednesday's summit came as Russia launched a drone strike on Kyiv and an old man was killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine.

An 81-year-old man was killed and his 82-year-old wife wounded in shelling of the southern city of Kherson, region governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed.