Watch live as Zelensky addresses Nato’s Parliamentary Assembly amid new Russian attacks
Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Nato Parliamentary Assembly’s plenary session on Monday 9 October.
Last month, Mr Zelensky said it was only a “matter of time” before Ukraine becomes an official Nato member as he met the defence bloc’s chief in Kyiv.
The Ukrainian president has pushed to join the alliance despite threats from Russia, and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated in September that the bloc would stand with Kyiv as long as it takes.
Monday marks the final day of the parliamentary session in Denmark, where 31 Nato member states have addressed key topics on the Euro-Atlantic defence and security agenda and assessed the outcomes and key decisions taken at July’s summit in Vilnius.
Mr Zelensky will be speaking to the assembly via video link.
Ahead of his address, parliamentarians from Nato countries on Sunday discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine on the energy sector and the importance of helping Kyiv to rebuild even before the fighting stops.
