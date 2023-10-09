For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Nato Parliamentary Assembly’s plenary session on Monday 9 October.

Last month, Mr Zelensky said it was only a “matter of time” before Ukraine becomes an official Nato member as he met the defence bloc’s chief in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president has pushed to join the alliance despite threats from Russia, and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated in September that the bloc would stand with Kyiv as long as it takes.

Monday marks the final day of the parliamentary session in Denmark, where 31 Nato member states have addressed key topics on the Euro-Atlantic defence and security agenda and assessed the outcomes and key decisions taken at July’s summit in Vilnius.

Mr Zelensky will be speaking to the assembly via video link.

Recommended

Ahead of his address, parliamentarians from Nato countries on Sunday discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine on the energy sector and the importance of helping Kyiv to rebuild even before the fighting stops.