Ukraine arrests Chinese father and son accused of spying on missile programme

Ukrainian authorities say they have detained a Chinese father and son on charges of spying on its Neptune anti-ship missile programme at a time when Kyiv is seeking to boost its domestic arms industry to counter Russian advances.

Neptune, a key component of Ukraine's naval warfare capabilities, was used to destroy the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the early months of the war. It has since been used on a range of targets including oil terminals.

The Security Service of Ukraine said on Wednesday that counterintelligence officials arrested a 24-year-old former student in Kyiv after supplying him with “technical documentation” related to Neptune production. They then detained the student’s father who they alleged was working to give the classified documents to Chinese special services.

Ukrainian officials claimed that the father lived in China but visited Ukraine to “personally coordinate” his son’s work.

The father and son are the first Chinese citizens to be held in Ukraine on spying allegations since the East European country was invaded by Russian forces in 2022.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday it was “still verifying the relevant information” about the arrest. "If Chinese citizens are involved, we will safeguard their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

A Chinese citizen detained by Ukraine's SBU on charges on spying in Kyiv ( UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE/AFP )

In the face of a relentless Russian air and ground onslaught and mixed signals about continued support from the US, its top military backer, Kyiv is trying to strengthen its domestic defence industry, especially the production of drones and missiles.

The arrest of the Chinese nationals follows allegations by Ukraine that Beijing is aiding the Russian war effort despite trying to project neutrality. Beijing denies the allegation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia and sanctioned Chinese companies suspected to be involved. He has also claimed that Ukraine has captured Chinese nationals fighting for Russia.

Beijing, an ally of Moscow, has sought to portray itself as a peacemaker and said it was not arming either party. In May this year, Chinese president Xi Jinping travelled to Moscow for a visit that included talks with president Vladimir Putin. He has also spoken with Mr Zelensky in the course of the war and made calls for peace.