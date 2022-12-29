Ukraine news – live: Explosions rock multiple cities as Russia launches ‘100 missiles’
Russian forces abandoning positions around Zaporizhzhia, says Kyiv
Ukraine has been rocked by a fresh round of Russian missile strikes this morning as blasts were heard in several cities.
Ukraine’s presidential office adviser Oleksiv Arestovych wrote on Facebook: “A massive air raid. More than 100 missiles in several waves”.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to local media and Reuters. Power cuts were also announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Three people have been reportedly wounded in the capital.
It comes after Russian forces renewed their attacks on Kherson and battered the strategic city with mortar and artillery attacks.
Ukraine’s armed forces said that the Russian troops shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia resulting in civilian casualties and damaging residential buildings.
But, a number of Russian forces are also abandoning their positions around Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian military’s top command said.
Elsewhere in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no place in Bakhmut which is “not covered in blood” as Russian rage rains on the town with only few civilians left behind.
Ukraine shoots down 54 of 69 missiles in morning strikes - Ukraine military
Ukraine shot down 54 out of 69 missiles launched by Russia in its latest wave of air strikes, Ukraine’s military has said.
"This morning, the aggressor launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to the S-300 ADMS at energy infrastructure facilities of our country," Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s top general, wrote on Telegram.
Fighting between Russia and Ukraine is at a deadlock - intelligence chief says
Fighting between Russian and Ukraine is at a deadlock, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence has said.
Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC that “the situation is just stuck” while Kyiv waits for more advanced weapons from Western allies.
He said that Russia was “now completely at a dead end” and was suffering significant losses. However Ukrainian forces are struggling to move forward, he added.
“We can’t defeat them in all directions comprehensively. Neither can they. We’re very much looking forward to new weapons supplies, and to the arrival of more advanced weapons,” Mr Budanov said.
He dismissed speculation that Russia was planning an advance from Belarus. Recently a train loaded with Russian soldiers stopped near the Belarus-Ukraine border and then returned.
“They did it openly during the day, so that everyone would see it, even if [we] didn’t want to. As of now, I don’t see any signs of preparations for an invasion of Kyiv or northern areas from Belarus.”
Ukraine’s defence ministry issues defiant message after Russian missiles
Ukraine’s defence ministry has tweeted a defiant message after Russia sent “more than 100 missiles” into Ukraine this morning.
They said: “Russian terrorists have been saving one of the most massive missile attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion for the last days of the year.
“They dream that Ukrainians will celebrate the New Year in the darkness and cold. But they cannot defeat the Ukrainian people.”
Ukraine’s military says it has shot down 54 Russian missiles
Ukraine‘s military said it had shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia in its latest wave of air strikes.
“This morning, the aggressor launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to the S-300 ADMS at energy infrastructure facilities of our country,” wrote Ukraine‘s top general, Valery Zaluzhny, on Telegram.
Two people injured in Russian attack on Kherson
The deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has said that two people have been injured in an attack on a medical facility in Kherson.
He said on Telegram: “Medical facilities are under fire almost every day. The other day it was a maternity hospital. Today, as a result of Russian shelling of the city, the regional cardiology dispensary was damaged.
“Two people were injured - a security guard and an employee of the boiler house. The roof, windows and facade of one of the buildings were destroyed in the building.”
More details on the scope of this morning’s attack
Ukraine’s air force has said that the Russian attacks had involved sea and air-based cruise missiles fired “from different directions” and was followed by “kamikaze” drones.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has put the number of missiles fired at more than 120. The latest blitz came hard on the heels of the Kremlin’s rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan, insisting that Kyiv must accept Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
“Two private hours in Darnytskyi district were damaged by the fragments of downed missiles,” the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram.
The mayor of Kyiv said 16 missiles were shot down over the capital. The mayor of Lviv said on Telegram that 90 per cent of his city was without electricity and that electric-powered public transport was not running.
Air defence units shot down 21 missiles in the Odesa region in southwest Ukraine, its governor Makysym Marcheno said.
First pictures from missile strikes in Kyiv
The first pictures have come through of the damage done by Russian missile strikes on Kyiv this morning.
Missiles launched from the Black Sea
The barage of missiles was likely launched from Russian “ships and planes from the Black Sea”, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, has said.
He added that power in the city has been switched off as a “precaution”.
Ukraine’s southern command had issued a warning before the attack that Russian forces were preparing to launch up to 20 missiles from positions in the Black Sea.
Russian missiles hit Kharkiv
The mayor of eastern Ukraine‘s Kharkiv reported on Thursday that Russian missiles had struck the city and caused a series of explosions.
Ihor Terekhov said officials were clarifying what had been hit and whether there were any casualties.
‘More than 100 missiles'
Ukraine has been rocked by a fresh round of Russian missile strikes this morning as blasts were heard in several cities.
Ukraine’s presidential office adviser Oleksiv Arestovych wrote on Facebook: “A massive air raid. More than 100 missiles in several waves”.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to local media and Reuters. Power cuts were also announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Authorities said that they had switched off the electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies