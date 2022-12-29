✕ Close Fierce shelling on Ukraine's frontline after Moscow’s renewed warning

Ukraine has been rocked by a fresh round of Russian missile strikes this morning as blasts were heard in several cities.

Ukraine’s presidential office adviser Oleksiv Arestovych wrote on Facebook: “A massive air raid. More than 100 missiles in several waves”.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to local media and Reuters. Power cuts were also announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Three people have been reportedly wounded in the capital.

It comes after Russian forces renewed their attacks on Kherson and battered the strategic city with mortar and artillery attacks.

Ukraine’s armed forces said that the Russian troops shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia resulting in civilian casualties and damaging residential buildings.

But, a number of Russian forces are also abandoning their positions around Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian military’s top command said.

Elsewhere in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no place in Bakhmut which is “not covered in blood” as Russian rage rains on the town with only few civilians left behind.