Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to Washington DC to meet Joe Biden and visit Congress, marking his first visit out of Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of the country.

Mr Zelensky said the visit would seek to strengthen Ukraine's "resilience and defence capabilities" as Russian attacks continue on Ukrainian energy and water supplies.

Mr Biden will announce a package of military assistance for Ukraine valued at nearly $2 billion that will include a Patriot missile battery to help it defend itself against barrages of Russian missiles.

The visit will begin with talks between the two presidents at the White House, before a joint press conference. Mr Zelensky will then go to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

"The visit will underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance," the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement.

The visit comes a day after Mr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut and met with the Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontline.