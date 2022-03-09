A no-fly zone is needed over Ukraine to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe”, its president has said in an appeal to foreign leaders.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the international community would be responsible for what followed if it did not implement the measure.

The president has repeatedly called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - which would ban all unauthorised aircraft from the area - as it faces an invasion by neighbouring Russia.

This has been met with resistance from Western allies, who have expressed concern it would involve them in direct military action against Russia.

But Mr Zelensky renewed his appeal on Wednesday, saying they would be responsible for a mass “humanitarian catastrophe” if it did not agree to a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s airspace.

The Ukrainian president said in a daily televised address the threat level in the country under attack was at a maximum nearly two weeks into the invasion.

“Russia uses missiles, aircraft and helicopters against us, against civilians, against our cities, against our infrastructure,” he said.

“It is the humanitarian duty of the world to respond.”

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has said he would consider an attempt to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as deciding to enter the conflict between his country and its neighbour.