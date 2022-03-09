Ukraine: Zelensky says no-fly zone needed to prevent ‘humanitarian catastrophe’
‘It is the humanitarian duty of the world to respond,’ Ukrainian president says
A no-fly zone is needed over Ukraine to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe”, its president has said in an appeal to foreign leaders.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the international community would be responsible for what followed if it did not implement the measure.
The president has repeatedly called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - which would ban all unauthorised aircraft from the area - as it faces an invasion by neighbouring Russia.
This has been met with resistance from Western allies, who have expressed concern it would involve them in direct military action against Russia.
But Mr Zelensky renewed his appeal on Wednesday, saying they would be responsible for a mass “humanitarian catastrophe” if it did not agree to a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s airspace.
The Ukrainian president said in a daily televised address the threat level in the country under attack was at a maximum nearly two weeks into the invasion.
“Russia uses missiles, aircraft and helicopters against us, against civilians, against our cities, against our infrastructure,” he said.
“It is the humanitarian duty of the world to respond.”
Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has said he would consider an attempt to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as deciding to enter the conflict between his country and its neighbour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies