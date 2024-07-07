Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least 14 people killed in Ukraine after oil truck collides with minibus

Accident left just a single survivor, Emergency Services say

Reuters
Sunday 07 July 2024 05:29 BST
Comments
FILE: A Ukrainian soldier guards his position while trucks with killed Russian soldiers driving to Russian territory, during repatriation in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, 31 May 2024
FILE: A Ukrainian soldier guards his position while trucks with killed Russian soldiers driving to Russian territory, during repatriation in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, 31 May 2024 (AP)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Fourteen people, including a six-year-old child, were killed after an oil truck collided with a minibus on Saturday in western Ukraine, the country’s Emergency Services said.

The accident left just a single survivor, they said.

The report on the Telegram messaging app was accompanied by pictures of an overturned vehicle in a cornfield in Rivne region, according to Reuters.

It said the survivor was in serious condition and being treated for her injuries.

Emergency Service reported that at 10pm local time its rescuers recovered seven bodies from under the bus, including that of the truck’s driver, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Rivne Oblast is located in the west of Ukraine and borders Belarus.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in