At least 14 people killed in Ukraine after oil truck collides with minibus

Fourteen people, including a six-year-old child, were killed after an oil truck collided with a minibus on Saturday in western Ukraine, the country’s Emergency Services said.

The accident left just a single survivor, they said.

The report on the Telegram messaging app was accompanied by pictures of an overturned vehicle in a cornfield in Rivne region, according to Reuters.

It said the survivor was in serious condition and being treated for her injuries.

Emergency Service reported that at 10pm local time its rescuers recovered seven bodies from under the bus, including that of the truck’s driver, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Rivne Oblast is located in the west of Ukraine and borders Belarus.