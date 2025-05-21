Former Ukrainian politician shot dead outside American school in Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov has been shot and killed on Wednesday morning outside an American School in Madrid, a police source said.

Police received the call about the shooting in the affluent neighbourhood of Pozuelo at 9:15am (8:15 UK time) local time, the Madrid police said, without identifying the victim. The man was taking his children to school when he was shot several times, Radio station Cadena SER reported.

Mr Portnov was a senior aide to Ukraine's former president Viktor Yanukovych who was ousted in 2014.

After regime change in Ukraine, Mr Portnov was placed on several sanctions lists by the West, including the EU and Canada, for his actions as part of the former administration.

open image in gallery The American School in Madrid, outside which Portnov was shot ( Google Street View )

He had been involved in the authoritarian crackdown against the Maidan Uprising, a wave of civil unrest in Ukraine sparked by Yanukovych’s desires for close ties with Russia at the expense of the EU.

Mr Portnov, who has challenged the sanctions placed upon him, was removed from the EU sanctions list in 2015, one year after being placed on it.

In 2021, he was added to the US sanctions list for “using his influence to buy access and decisions in Ukraine’s courts and undermining reform efforts”, the US embassy in Kyiv said.

The department said in a statement: ”Widely known as a court fixer, Portnov was credibly accused of using his influence to buy access and decisions in Ukraine’s courts and undermining reform efforts. As of 2019, Portnov took steps to control the Ukrainian judiciary, influence associated legislation, sought to place loyal officials in senior judiciary positions, and purchase court decisions.”

Mr Portnov lived in Russia after the Ukrainian government was ousted, before moving to Vienna, Austria, where he practiced law. He returned to Ukraine in May 2019.

In 2018, the Crimean prosecutors office opened an investigation into Mr Portnov for his alleged involvement in Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, which followed shortly after Yanukovych was ousted. Later that year, Ukraine’s SBU security service opened criminal proceedings into Mr Portnov relating to treason.

Both cases were closed after a pre-trial investigation, according to official letters published by Mr Portnov.