Driver wounded as shots fired at car of Ukrainian president’s top aide
A car carrying the top aide of the Ukrainian president has been shot at, seriously wounding the driver.
Several bullets hit the car of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide on Wednesday morning, according to Ukrainian police.
The incident took place near the village of Lesnyky, just outside the capital Kiev.
