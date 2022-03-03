Ukraine’s president had some tough words for the speed with which the US responded to the crisis of Russia’s aggression in the region, from his secret bunker in Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Fox News on Thursday and issued some of his most direct criticism yet of the Biden administration for not sending help sooner as his country attempts to battle the Russian invasion.

"I can tell you the truth. It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. So we can speak now often,” he said, referring to President Joe Biden.

His comments come despite the Biden administration’s efforts throughout 2021 and early 2022 to aid Ukraine; the US provided “security assistance” in mid-2021, which it said at the time did not amount to direct weapons shipments but did include “training, equipment, and advisory efforts”, including two patrol boats for the Ukrainian Navy.

In January, however, that aid turned into weapons shipments when the US green-lit the transfer of anti-armor weapons to Ukraine’s military from three Nato allies, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent on Mr Zelensky’s remarks.

The war in Ukraine has led to a stunning upheaval of the global order and resulted in unprecedented steps being taken by both the US and the West at large to isolate Russia on the world stage. Finland appears to be considering applying for Nato membership as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, according to news reports, and countries including the US are taking every step to aid Ukraine’s defence short of directly going to war.

The White House did confirm on Thursday that it was sharing real-time intelligence with Ukraine’s government and at a press conference Jen Psaki derided any reports indictating the contrary as “false”.

Mr Zelensky added in his interview on Thursday that the west as a wholy should have embraced direct aid to Ukraine much sooner.

The "whole world is late with Ukraine,” he said.

"The question is not about Biden, it's more about indecisiveness of the world," said the Ukrainian president.