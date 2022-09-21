Ukraine war - live: Biden to slam Putin’s ‘naked aggression’ as Russia reveals referendum plan
Volodymyr Zelensky to address UN general assembly today as war nears seven-month mark
Joe Biden is likely to rebuke his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in New York today at the UN general assembly, and will underline how Moscow’s “naked aggression” is an affront to the core of what the global body stands for.
White House officials have said that the president’s UN visit this year will see a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war nears the seven-month mark.
Mr Biden will “offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said ahead of the US president’s address at the UN today.
Russian-held territories in southern and eastern Ukraine have announced moves to hold Kremlin-backed referendums to join Russia in the coming days, amid heavy losses suffered by the country’s troops.
World leaders corner Putin at UN meet: ‘Will not accept any peace dictated by Russia’
Leaders from France, Germany, Japan and the US came down heavily on Moscow at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, condemning the invasion of Ukraine which will soon reach seven months.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Vladimir Putin will only give up his “imperial ambitions” that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia only if he recognises he cannot win the war he launched.
“This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack,” Mr Scholz said in his first ever address at the UNGA.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine “tramples the philosophy and principles of the UN charter” and “it should never be tolerated,” Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said.
He also pushed for reform of the United Nations Security Council, saying the global body’s credibility is endangered by the actions of a permanent member in Europe.
French leader Emmanuel Macron denounced the move by pro-Russian separatists who have called for referendums on breaking away from Ukraine 23-27 September in the contested regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces.
If the referendum plan “wasn’t so tragic, it would be funny,” he said ahead of the assembly in New York.
More than 14,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine war
The war on Ukraine by Russia has killed at least 5,916 civilians and injured at least 8,616 as of 18 September — almost seven months into the war, the UN said.
Officials at the UN human rights agency have said they believe the actual toll and casualties are considerably higher because of delays in receiving ground zero information from war-battered cities like Mariupol, Izyum, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk.
They added many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.
Russia revamps Kalashnikov to speed up firing - report
Russia has modified the design of the Kalashnikov AK-12 weapon used by its troops in Ukraine to speed up firing and help soldiers gain more control over firing modes, Russian state news agency RIA reported today.
The AK-12 model, inducted in the Russian armed forces in 2018, will no longer have its two-round burst cut-off and instead will get a two-way control of firing modes.
The rifle will also have an adjustable cheek rest, Kalashnikov Concern’s President Alan Lushnikov told RIA.
“In the shortest possible time, we selected technical solutions, made a prototype and demonstrated it to representatives of the Russian ministry of defence,” the official said.
However, he did not specify when the redesigned version of the rifle would enter service and said that the design is in the documentation stage.
Developed by Kalashnikov, the AK-12 assault rifle is a general issue weapon of the Russian armed forces using 5.45 millimetres (mm) calibre bullets and is said to boast improved accuracy over earlier versions, among others.
Russia must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss
Vladimir Putin must leave Ukraine and pay “proper recompense” for his invasion before he can ever return to the international fold, Liz Truss has said.
The British prime minister made the comment ahead of launching an update to the integrated review of defence and foreign policy to counteract the threat of authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China.
Ms Truss was also doubling down on her campaign trail commitment to increase defence spending to 3 per cent of UK GDP by the end of the decade.
She aims to use her first foreign trip as prime minister to rally United Nations allies in New York to keep up the pressure on Russia.
Volodymyr Zelensky says front line success shows war is Ukraine’s
Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation on the front line with Russian forces clearly showed the initiative belonged to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president made his comments a day after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move that could sharply escalate the war.
Ukrainian forces reclaimed large amounts of territory from Russia in the east last week, driving Moscow to reassess its strategy in the near seven-month war.
Turkish president Erdogan says Putin wants to end war ‘as soon as possible’
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine, following recent talks he had with the Russian president (Maryam Zakir-Hussain writes).
He said his impression from Putin was that he wanted to end the conflict “as soon as possible” after comprehensive discussions at a summit in Uzbekistan last week.
It comes as Ukraine has recaptured increasingly large amounts of occupied territory, with the most recent victory the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. This latest setback for Kremlin means they no longer have full control over the province.
Canada condemns Russian referendums
Planned referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine to join Russia are “unacceptable” and Canada would never recognize such territories as part of Russia, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said.
Russian-backed leaders in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces announced referendums for 23-27 September which are seen as attempts to falsely claim legitimate power over captured Ukrainian territory.
Macron urges countries against neutrality over Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron has told countries not to stay neutral about condemning Russia‘s war in Ukraine as he declared Moscow’s invasion to be a new form of imperialism.
The war in Ukraine – and its effects on food prices, fuel costs, Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and the larger context of tensions between Russia and the West – is looming over the annual gathering of presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other dignitaries at the UN in New York.
Mr Macron made the war the centrepiece of his speech, asking:“Who here can defend the idea that the invasion of Ukraine justifies no sanction?
“Who of you here can consider that the day when something similar with a more powerful neighbour happens to you, there’ll be silence from the region, from the world?”
Mr Macron called on the United Nations’ member countries “to act so that Russia rejects the path of war,” and he said that staying out of the matter is not an option. Previous votes at the UN general assembly opposing the war have seen dozens of countries abstain, including China, India and South Africa.
EU wouldn’t recognise referendum results, says Borrell
The European Union strongly condemns Russia’s plans to hold referenda in parts of Ukraine and will not recognise the results of the votes, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these ‘referenda’ and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered,” Borrell said.
Mr Borrell said the referendum votes cannot be considered “as the free expression of the will of the people” in these regions.
Russian-backed leaders in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces announced referendums for 23-27 September which are seen as attempts to falsely claim legitimate power over the regions captured in the war.
Moscow already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region partially occupied by Russia in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.
Bosnian Serb separatist leader meets Putin
Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday days after he endorsed Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, Russian and Serbian media reported.
During a rare visit to Moscow by a politician from Europe, the Russian president praised his country’s “strategic partnership” with Serbia.
The visit came amid repeated warnings from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the bloc if it really wants to become a member.
