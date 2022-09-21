Putin news – live: US condemns Russia’s ‘needless war’ in Ukraine after nuclear threat
Moscow ‘attempted to erase’ Ukraine from map, Biden tells UN
Joe Biden condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “brutal, needless war” in a speech to the United Nations general assembly hours after Vladimir Putin threatened to use Moscow’s atomic weapons in response to what he called the West’s “nuclear blackmail”.
The US president said Russia “attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map, and “shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter”.
Mr Putin earlier announced a partial mobilisation of 300,000 troops to shore up his forces, which have been pushed back in recent weeks by the Ukrainian army.
He also accused the West of considering the use of nuclear weapons against Russia and warned Moscow would “use all the means at our disposal” if threatened by the US, UK or EU.
“This is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.”
Britain said the mobilisation of Russia’s military reservists by President Putin is a “clear admission” his invasion of Ukraine is failing.
Truss accuses Putin of ‘sabre rattling'
Liz Truss has accused Vladimir Putin of “sabre rattling” after the Russian president declared a partial military mobilisation.
Speaking to the bosses of major American firms in New York, the Prime Minister said: “I thought it was very important that I came to the UN General Assembly this year, because we are facing such a difficult international situation, with the war in Ukraine started by Vladimir Putin.
“We’ve heard more sabre rattling from him this morning but also we need to get the global economy back on its feet after Covid, and really ensure democracy prevails.
Watch: Vladimir Putin's 'Iron Doll' says Russia should have nuked Queen’s funeral
Biden to announce $2.9 bn in food security funding, says White House
President Joe Biden will announce $2.9 bn in additional U.S. funding to address global food insecurity during an address to the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said.
The announcement builds on $6.9 bn in US food security funding already committed this year, the White House said.
During his speech on Wednesday morning, Biden is also expected to deliver a rebuke of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Watch: Putin warns west 'I'm not bluffing' over nuclear weapons as he declares partial mobilisation
Putin’s ‘referendum playbook’ a ‘blatant sham’, says Cleverly
Foreign secretary James Cleverly said the UK would never recognise the results of “sham referendums” held in occupied Ukraine.
He said Vladimir Putin’s “referendum playbook” was a “blatant sham designed to seize Ukraine‘s land”.
“Any votes held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair.
“We will never recognise the results of any sham referendums or attempts to annex Ukraine‘s sovereign territory.”
Stoltenberg accuses Putin of making ‘a big miscalculation'
Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation of thousands of extra troops will escalate the conflict and his threat to use nuclear weapons was “dangerous and reckless rhetoric,” Nato’s secretary general has said.
Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters that Putin’s moves demonstrated “that the war is not going according to his plans” and it was clear that the Russian president had made “a big miscalculation.”
Russian banks urged to offer payment holidays on loans to reservists
Russia‘s central bank has recommended that banks offer payment holidays on loans to any reservists called up under president Vladimir Putin’s decree on partial mobilisation.
Watch: Vladimir Putin's national TV address 'chilling', says Gillian Keegan
Zelensky says Putin wants to ‘drown Ukraine in blood’, including that of Russian soldiers
Russia’s Vladimir Putin wants to ‘drown Ukraine in blood’, his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.
Speaking to the German newspaper, Bild, the Ukraine president said Putin did not care if he was killing Russians as well as Ukrainians.
“He wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including the blood of his own soldiers,” said Zelensky.
David Harding reports:
Zelensky says Putin wants to ‘drown Ukraine in blood’
Comments released just hours after Russian leader announced mobilisation of conscripts
