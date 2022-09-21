✕ Close Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation' as he supports separatist referenda

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial military mobilisation in Russia and threatened to use nuclear weapons against the West in a major escalation of his war on Ukraine.

Mr Putin also warned western leaders that Moscow would use “all the means” at its disposal to “protect” itself, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”

In a national address, the president accused western leaders of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Moscow - and said he has “lots of weapons to reply.”

He also backed the call for referenda in eastern and southern Ukraine on becoming integral parts of Russia as he blamed the west for turning Ukrainians into “cannon fodder.”

His decree for partial mobilisation will see 300,000 additional personnel called upon to support the war in Ukraine, the country’s defence minister said.

UK and US officials have said Mr Putin’s mobilisation and “sham referenda” are an “admission that his invasion is failing.”