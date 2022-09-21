Ukraine news – live: Putin makes nuclear threat as he declares ‘partial mobilisation’
Russian president warns threat of using weapons of mass destruction is ‘not a bluff’
Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial military mobilisation in Russia and threatened to use nuclear weapons against the West in a major escalation of his war on Ukraine.
Mr Putin also warned western leaders that Moscow would use “all the means” at its disposal to “protect” itself, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”
In a national address, the president accused western leaders of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Moscow - and said he has “lots of weapons to reply.”
He also backed the call for referenda in eastern and southern Ukraine on becoming integral parts of Russia as he blamed the west for turning Ukrainians into “cannon fodder.”
His decree for partial mobilisation will see 300,000 additional personnel called upon to support the war in Ukraine, the country’s defence minister said.
UK and US officials have said Mr Putin’s mobilisation and “sham referenda” are an “admission that his invasion is failing.”
Russia attempting to ‘destroy’ Ukraine, says Poland
Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, commenting on a partial mobilisation order announced by president Vladimir Putin.
“We will do all we can with our allies, so that Nato supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,” Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from western allies.
Latvia says it won't offer refuge to Russians fleeing mobilisation
Latvia, which borders Russia, will not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow’s mobilisation of troops, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said.
A translation of his tweet reads: “Due to security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to those Russian citizens who avoid mobilisation, nor will it change the border crossing restrictions for Russian citizens with Schengen visas.”
Truss, Johnson and Biden ‘responsible’ for war in Ukraine
Prime Minister Liz Truss and her predecessor Boris Johnson, as well as US President Joe Biden, “are fully responsible for the war in Ukraine” and the possible threat of nuclear war, a former adviser to Vladimir Putin has claimed.
Political scientist Sergei Markov was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Russia thinks a nuclear war could be won.
He said: “I would say that everybody in this world now is thinking about nuclear war.
“This nuclear war could be a result of the crazy behaviour of the president of the United States Joe Biden and prime ministers of Great Britain Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
“Biden, Johnson and Truss are fully responsible for the war in Ukraine.”
Pope Francis criticises the savageness, monstrosities and torture’ faced by Ukrainians
Pope Francis has lent his voice to calls for a descalation of tensions in Ukraine, but fell short of mentioning Russia or its president.
Speaking at the end of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, the pontiff said that Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a “noble” people being martyred.
He told the crowd of a conversation he had on Tuesday with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.
Vatican media said Krajewski, who is Polish, came under light gunfire last week while delivering aid. He also visited mass graves.
UK could fall under Putin’s nuclear threat, says his former adviser in bizarre rant
Russia may be ready to use nuclear weapons against western countries including Britain, a former adviser to Vladimir Putin has claimed.
Political scientist Sergei Markov was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he believed the Russian leader had made a clear threat not just to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine but also to start a general nuclear war that would kill everyone.
He replied “not everyone” but added it “could kill a lot of people in the western countries”.
Mr Markov said: “It was absolutely clear that Russia has no war against Ukraine. Russia has no reason to use technical nuclear weapons against Ukrainians. Ukrainians are our brothers but Ukrainians are occupied by western countries.
“It is western countries who are fighting against (the) Russian army using Ukrainian soldiers as their slaves.”
Putin attempting to ‘frighten' Ukraine and west into ‘abandoning’ efforts to retake Donbas
Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation and referenda orders in the Donbas are about “frightening the west and Zelensky into abandoning the aim of reconquering those parts of Ukraine”, a top British defence journalist has explained.
Taking to Twitter this morning, Mark Urban, the diplomatic editor for BBC Newsnight, called Putin’s latest wave of announcements “an attempt to lock conquered areas of Ukraine (in 4 southern + eastern districts) into Russia via sham referenda, and to deter Ukraine and the west from efforts to re-take those areas.”
He continues: “The logic of this morning’s announcements is about Putin’s desire to make permanent the conquest of 15 [per cent] of a neighbouring country in complete violation of the post 1945 order.”
Read his thread in full here:
US joins UK in calling Putin’s mobilisation order a sign of Russian ‘failure’
The US has now joined the UK in calling Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation and “sham referenda” orders a sign of “Russian failure.”
Posting on Twitter this morning, the US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called Moscow’s announcement “signs of weakness, of Russian failure.
“The United States will never recognize Russia’s claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
UK defence secretary Ben Wallace earlier said that Putin’s mobilisation order was an “admission that his invasion is failing,” the UK defence secretary has said.
Putin’s new call to arms an ‘admission that his invasion is failing’
Vladimir Putin’s order for Russia’s first mobilisation since the Second World War is an “admission that his invasion is failing,” the UK defence secretary has said.
Ben Wallace accused the Russian president and his defence minister, Sergei Shogui, of sending “tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led.”
“No amount of threats and propoganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah,” he concludes.
Commentary on Putin’s announcement of partial mobilsation has erupted on social media, stirring up much division and disagreement as to whether the fresh call to arms will escalate Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and its implications beyond the border.
Listed below is some useful analysis of Russia’s new military order:
