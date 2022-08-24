For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 22 people have been killed in a Russian attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

The rocket attack in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the Dnipropetrovsk region, came as Ukrainians across the world marked the country’s Independence Day.

Mr Zelensky had warned Russia may attempt “something particularly cruel” to coincide with the celebrations.

The attack was revealed by Mr Zelensky in a video address to the UN Security Council. He later said on Telegram that an 11-year-old child was killed when a rocket struck his house.

Five people were burned alive in a car, he said.

“Chaplyne is our pain today,” he said on Telegram. “As of this moment there are 22 dead ... Search and rescue operations at the railway station continue.”

He added: “We will without any doubt evict the invaders from our land. No trace of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine.”

Ukraine had been braced for especially heavy attacks surrounding the national holiday that commemorates its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Large public gatherings were banned in Kyiv and the capital city was put under curfew in anticipation of rocket strikes.

Air raid sirens blared at least seven times in the capital Kyiv during the day though no attacks transpired.

Wednesday also marked six months since Russian forces crossed over the border into Ukraine. In an emotional speech to Ukrainians during the day, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was “reborn” when Russia invaded and that it would eventually drive out Russian forces completely.

“A new nation appeared in the world on 24 February at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget,” he said, speaking in front of Kyiv’s main monument to independence in his trademark combat fatigues.

More to follow...