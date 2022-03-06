Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries, in what was termed by the UN refugee agency’s head as Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” Filippo Grandi, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said in a tweet on Sunday.

A precise update on the figures has not been given yet, reported the Associated Press.

Mr Grandi is currently visiting countries bordering Ukraine.

The agency had earlier said a million people had fled Ukraine in the first seven days of Russia’s invasion, that began when president Vladimir Putin had announced what he called a “special military operation” on 24 February.

“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries,” Mr Grandi had then said on Twitter.

The UNHCR had reported that numbers had crossed the million mark on 2 March midnight, according to the agency’s spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams.

At the time, the UNHCR had said the exodus was responsible for more than 2 per cent of Ukraine’s population being on the move in under a week.

News of the increase in the number of refugees comes as a second attempt at evacuating citizens from the two Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha starts from 12pm local time.