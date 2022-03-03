Ukraine crisis: Which countries have taken the most refugees as 1 million flee Russian invasion
More than a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last week, according to the UN.
The European Union – which has promised to welcome refugees with “open arms” – estimates up to four million people may try to leave the country.
Many are women and children – men have been told to stay and fight.
On Ukraine’s borders, families who have been torn apart tell harrowing stories about their escape, and the destruction they have left behind.
It is believed more than two per cent of Ukraine’s population of 44 million has been on the move in the seven days since Russia began its attack.
So far, just over half of the county’s refugees have arrived in neighbouring Poland, according to the latest UNHCR figures.
Hungary has taken in 133,009 people and 97,827 have arrived in Moldova.
The UNHCR says 72,200 refugees have fled to Slovakia, 51,261 to Romania, 47,800 to Russia, and 88,147 to other European countries.
“Rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this,” UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi said.
“Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence.”
He called for the “guns to fall silent” so humanitarian aid can reach those still inside Ukraine.
The UN has appealed for £1.2bn to deliver aid and tackle what Mr Grandi said “could become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.”
In Poland, people have been crossing the border on foot amid huge queues of cars. With crowds and long delays, some have turned back in the snow.
Others have been told they cannot cross. People from Africa, the Middle East and South and Southeast Asia have faced discrimination at the border.
The Independent’s Bel Trew spoke to a group of Nigerian university students who said they were unable to catch a bus to the border after “all Africans” were asked to get off.
They had travelled more than 600 miles, fleeing shelling in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
“If you are not Ukrainian it is even harder to get out,” said Ben, a 27-year-old petroleum engineering student.
As Russian troops bombard major cities, there are fears the conflict is becoming ever more dangerous for civilians.
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is bracing for a siege, and the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv has been reeling from further strikes.
The Russian military has now taken control of the southern city of Kherson, and troops are continuing to assault the southeastern port of Mariupol.
“They are breaking food supplies, setting us up in a blockade,” the city council said in a statement. “We have no light, water or heat.”
More than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.
According to Amnesty International, Russia has violated international humanitarian law and may have committed war crimes.
Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “The Russian military has shown a blatant disregard for civilian lives by using ballistic missiles and other explosive weapons with wide area effects in densely populated areas.
“Some of these attacks may be war crimes. The Russian government, which falsely claims to use only precision-guided weapons, should take responsibility for these acts.”
The International Criminal Court has begun collecting evidence of possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Russia routinely denies it carries out illegal attacks.
Refugee arrivals from Ukraine (UNHCR figures)
Poland
547,982 (52.8%)
Hungary
133,009 (12.8%)
Moldova
97,827 (9.4%)
Other European countries
88,147 (8.5%)
Slovakia
72,200 (7%)
Romania
51,261 (4.9%)
Russia
47,800 (4.6%)
Belarus
357
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies