Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators ‘victims of suspected poisoning’

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March, according a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The Russian oligarch and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian delegation developed symptoms that included red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources told the Wall Street Journal they blamed the suspected attack on hard-liners in Moscow who they said wanted to sabotage talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, who include Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have since recovered and their lives are not in danger, according to the sources.

In response to the report, investigative news outlet Bellingcat said that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks on the night of 3 to 4 March experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons.

One of the victims was Mr Abramovich, it said on Twitter.

