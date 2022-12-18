Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top Ukrainian general warns of possible Russian invasion from north
Russia likely planning another broad offensive in February, Ukraine’s defense minister says
A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.
Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.
Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.
Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.
Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov also said there is mounting evidence of Russia planning another broad offensive in February.
Mr Reznikov said half of Russia’s conscripted 300,000 troops may enter the battlefield after finishing their training.
“The second part of the mobilisation, 150,000 approximately....It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February,” he told The Guardian.
On Friday, Russia carried out waves of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Crews are continuing to search for survivors across several Ukrainian cities.
Electricity partly restored across Ukraine after Russian airstrikes
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that electricity has been restored for six million Ukrainians affter a barrage of Russian airstrikes targetting key power and water infrastructure across several cities.
Mr Zelensky said while electricity has been restored to millions of Ukrainians, issues with water and heat supply persist.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported earlier that heat was restored to three-fourths of Kyiv households, adding that efforts are underway to stabilise heat supply in the capital.
Investigation shows how Russia's invasion was plagued by poor planning
A new investigation by the New York Times shows how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was riddled with poor planning, including instances of troops lacking sufficient food, maps, and medical supplies.
The report suggests that some of Russia’s troops were forced to use 1970s-era Kalashnikov rifles and having to use Wikipedia to read instructions for using some weapons.
Citing interviews with members of Russia’s naval brigade, the report noted that some of the newly-enlisted Russian fighters had little experience with guns and spoke of having few bullets to use.
Putin met his generals same day Russian airstrikes targeted Ukrainian infrastructure
Vladimir Putin met his military heads on the same day Russia targeted key electricity and water infrastructure across Ukrainian cities in waves of airstrikes, BBC reported.
Mr Putin’s meeting with his generals comes as Ukrainian defense chiefs believe Russia is likely planning another major offensive in February.
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist last week that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.
