Watch live: Biden and Stoltenberg meet Nato Bucharest Nine allies in Poland

Watch live as Joe Biden and Jens Stoltenberg meet with Nato Bucharest Nine allies in Poland.

The US president and the Secretary General of Nato are holding talks with the military alliance’s eastern flank to assure them that his administration is highly aware of looming threats brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Bucharest Nine are Nato allies who joined the military alliance after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War.

Mr Biden has been staying in Poland after his surprise trip to Ukraine, in which he reiterated US support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops in their fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The meeting comes after Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty just days before the first anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine, amid a period of highest tension between Russia and the West in the decades since the Cold War.

