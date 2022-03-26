Russia firing at nuclear reactor facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Russian forces are again firing at a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian parliament has said.

The nation’s parliament said it is currently not possible to determine the scale of the damage of the attack.

“It is currently impossible to estimate the extent of damage due to hostilities that do not stop in the area of the nuclear installation,” the post quoted the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate as saying.

Russian forces last fired on a nuclear reactor facility in the city over two weeks ago hitting a building where there is equipment that could release radiation if damaged.

The shelling set the building on fire, which was later doused by firefighters. The research facility is a part of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, which reportedly produces radioactive materials for medical and industrial usage.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) previously warned that potential destruction of the facility would lead to a large-scale environmental disaster.

Russian forces have already taken over two nuclear power plants in Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear plant in Europe.

Ukraine has accused Russia of cutting off the power supply to the Chernobyl power plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, and asked for a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs on the electric line.

More to follow...