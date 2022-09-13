Ukraine’s rapid counteroffensive, which has seen it regain large swathes of land and send Russia into a panicky retreat, could mark a turning point in the war unfolding in Europe, US and western officials have claimed.
Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory — in just the 12 days of September — in eastern and southern parts of the country where previously Russia had its biggest successes.
The Ukrainian president asked for more weapons to fight back against Russia, saying: “Why is the biggest source of terror in the world – Russia – still able to wage this war? And why can it wage the war so cruelly and cynically? There is only one reason – insufficient pressure on Russia.”
Officials in Washington have stated that the swiftness with which Ukraine has launched the counteroffensive and reclaimed its territory appears to have “stunned Russian military troops and commanders”, a report by the Washington Post said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the war in Ukraine for Tuesday, 13 September.
