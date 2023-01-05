Ukraine-Russia war news – live: Putin orders temporary ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has offered Ukraine a 36-hour ceasefire in the war to allow people to attend services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to state media.
It comes as France’s president Emmanuel Macron has pledged to send Ukraine light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help Kyiv repel Russia’s invasion, in a call with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
A French official described the gift as the first Western armoured vehicles delivered to Ukraine, however Australia has given Kyiv 90 of its Bushmaster vehicles – and the United States is also mulling whether to send Bradley fighting vehicles.
The West’s collective aid does not match the requirements of heavier tanks that Mr Zelensky wants, and comes as Vladimir Putin sent a frigate off to the Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles on Wednesday, raising the stakes of the conflict.
However, Ukraine’s military claimed to have inflicted 800 Russian losses in a single day on Wednesday, mostly during intense fighting in Bakhmut and other hotspots in Donetsk, echoing claims of heavy Russian casualties by Mr Zelensky.
As a result, Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate believes Mr Putin will be forced to announce a second mobilisation before April, a Ukrainian minister claimed.
Meanwhile, President Erdogan of Turkey has held phone calls with both Putin and Zelensky, offering Turkish help in mediating a peace deal between the nations.
Russia ‘offers 36-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas Eve’
Vladimir Putin has offered Ukraine a 36-hour ceasefire in the war to allow people to attend services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Kremlin has said.
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, had earlier suggested a truce from 12pm on Friday until 12am on Sunday.
“Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12pm on 6 January 2023 to midnight on 7 January 2023,” Mr Putin said, according to the Kremlin.
“Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day,” he added.
There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the order. However, in the wake of Patriarch Kirill’s suggestion, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed called it “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda”.
Zelensky adviser slams Putin ‘truce’ as hypocrisy
A senior Ukrainian official has dismissed a 36-hour ceasefire proposal by Vladimir Putin as hypocrisy, saying a “temporary truce” would be possible only when Russia leaves territory it is occupying in Ukraine.
“The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a ‘temporary truce’. Keep hypocrisy to yourself,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Peace with Ukraine must ‘take into account new territorial realities’, says Kremlin
Following today’s diplomatic efforts by Turkish President Erdogan, the Kremlin has renewed its support for a peace settlement in Ukraine which accepts “new territorial realities”.
In a statement, the Kremlin said following today’s phone call with Erdogan, “Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to serious dialogue, provided that the Kyiv authorities comply with the well-known and repeatedly voiced demands.”
President Zelensky’s presidential adviser tweeted earlier that any such peace deal which did not reflect Ukrainian ‘territorial sovereignty’ was not acceptable.
Turkey offers help to 'secure peace between Russia and Ukraine’, says Erdogan
In a phone call on Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Turkey was ready to take on mediation and moderation duties to secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
A readout from Erdogan’s office said Turkey also offered diplomatic support to Ukraine regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.
Turkey previously acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
The news comes following President Erdogan’s phone call earlier today with President Putin, reiterating Turkey’s support for a peace deal between the nations.
Zelensky: ‘France takes European defense support for Ukraine to a new level’
Eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut left ‘60% in ruins’, says Donetsk governor
The ongoing battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut has left 60% of the city in ruins, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Thursday.
Ukrainian armed forces were holding the Russians back but the Kremlin’s forces have continued a campaign of relentless artillery shelling.
Bakhmut is situated in the eastern Donbas region and is a strategic industrial area bordering Russia. Taking the city would give Putin a major battlefield advancement after months of military setbacks.
Its capture would also rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open the way for Moscow’s forces to press on toward key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.
Shelling in the region, as reported earlier, is targeting infrastructure, residential and military targets, despite Russia denying any responsibility for civlian targets.
Peace giving Russian ‘right to seize foreign territories’ unacceptable, says Ukrainian official
A senior Ukrainian official has poured cold water on prospects of peace talks following reports of Putin’s phone call with Turkey’s President Erdogan earlier today.
Writing on Twitter, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter, “Axiom: why will it be impossible to make a deal with the Russian Federation?”
“The Russian Federation (Putin) under the word ‘talks’ offers Ukraine & the world to recognize ‘its right to seize foreign territories’ & ‘to fix the absence of legal consequences for mass killings on foreign territory’. It’s fully unacceptable.”
Tennis players from Russia allowed to compete in Australia, despite calls for ban
Tennis Australia is standing by its decision to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete at the Australian Open later this month.
Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia has vocally opposed the decision, tweeting yesterday “It doesn’t matter what flag Russian Federation players compete under. It has Ukrainian blood on it.”
The ambassador, also responded to a tweet by Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs detailing Russian attacks on sports stadia, saying “So why Russian tennis players should not be allowed to compete in the Australian Open?”
Russian and Belarusian tennis players were banned from entering the Wimbledon tournament in 2022 as result of the invasion.
Tennis Australia have condemned the invasion, and in a statement said Russian and Belarusian players “are only able to compete in international tennis events as individuals – and without flags or country recognition – which will be the case for Australian Open 2023.”
Belarus continuing to build up joint military grouping with Russia
Belarus and Russia are continuing to grow their ‘joint military grouping in Belarus’ and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry has said.
The ministry said that the joint force’s goal was in “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)”.
Presidents Lukashenko and Putin maintain a close political and military cooperation, with Belarus being used as a staging area for invasion into northern Ukraine.
“Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus,” the statement said.
According to the joint plan, tactical air force drills are “to increase the level of combat training of aviation units” however the ministry did not disclose the date of the upcoming exercises and did not provide details.
Wagner Group’s Prigozhyn instructs pardoned prisoners “don’t drink too much...don’t get into trouble"
In a video shared by Wagner Group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, he urges Russian authorities to treat pardoned prisons with “the greatest respect”.
As reported earlier, Russian prisoners recruited by Wagner are being given pardons for completing six months of service fighting in Ukraine.
The footage also shows Prigozhin instructing those pardoned on behaviour in Russian society, telling them “Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs, don’t rape women, don’t get into trouble.”
Recorded standing alongside a group of ex-prisoners, the footage was broadcasted on Russian news agency RIA-Novosti.
