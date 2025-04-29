Child killed in Russian drone attack in central Ukraine, say officials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old girl has died in a Russian drone attack in central Ukraine, according to officials in the war-torn country.

The drone hit a residential building in Samarivskyi district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine’s emergency service said.

Locals pulled the girl from the rubble of the building, but she died en route to hospital, the service said.

It posted photos of emergency workers sifting through the wreckage of the building.

There was no comment from Russia about the attacks.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war, which it started with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

open image in gallery A 12-year-old child was killed and three others were wounded in central Ukraine overnight amid Russia’s drone attack, Ukrainian officials said ( Telegram/State Emergency Service of Ukraine )

"The Russian army again massively deployed drones to the region," Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that a six-year-old girl and two adults were hurt in the attack.

The air force downed seven drones over the region, Mr Lysak said.

A 47-year-old woman was hurt in the city of Nikopol, also in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a local official said.

Overall, Ukraine's air force said Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones overnight into Tuesday, and air force units shot down 37 of them.

open image in gallery An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city, during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv ( Reuters )

Emergency services were also called to Kyiv's sprawling northeastern Desnianskyi district where debris from a destroyed drone sparked a fire at a recreation building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, said that air defence systems were deployed just before 1am local time (2200 GMT on Monday).

Reuters reporters heard a series of blasts in the city.

Kyiv's military administration said in a later post that three people sought medical assistance.

Last week, Russia pounded the Ukrainian capital with missiles and drones, killing 13 people and drawing a rare rebuke from US President Donald Trump who said his administration was pressuring Russia to stop.