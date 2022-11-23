Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ukraine: Putin’s Russia declared ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ by European Parliament

Moscow suggests designating European Parliament as a ‘sponsor of idiocy’ in response

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 23 November 2022 16:30
Comments
Boris Johnson claims Ukraine needs warplanes to fight Russian invasion

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.

In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the start of the invasion before an international court.

The 27-nation bloc has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision by the European Parliament.

“Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe,” he wrote on Twitter.

Recommended

Moscow, meanwhile, reacted fiercly to the decision.

“I propose designating the European Parliament as a sponsor of idiocy,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

The European Parliament’s website was hit by a cyberattack just several hours after the vote, a spokesman later confirmed.

“The availability of @Europarl_EN website is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic. This traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event,” Parliament spokesman Jaime Duch said in a tweet.

A pro-Kremlin group claimed responsibility for the attack , the parliament’s president later said.

“The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility,” Roberta Metsola said in a tweet.

Mr Zelensky has called on the United States and other countries to similarly declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, accusing Mr Putin’s forces of targeting civilians, which Moscow denies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has so far refused to list Russia despite resolutions in both chambers of Congress urging him to do so.

Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria are the four countries designated by the US as state sponsors of terrorism, meaning they are subject to a defence export ban and financial restrictions.

Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv

(Getty Images)

In the EU, the parliaments of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have so far designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.

Recommended

It comes amid reports of fresh Russian strikes targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine, including the capital, prompting a nationwide air-raid alert to be issued.

The attacks have left the entire Kyiv region without electricity, according to Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in