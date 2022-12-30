Parts of Ukraine came under attack from Russia again early today, forcing residents in Kyiv to rush to air raid shelters as the sirens wailed across the capital city at 2am local time.
An “attack by drones” was under way, Kyiv region governor Olekskiy Kuleba said on Telegram.
Several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire has been heard 20km (12 miles) south of Kyiv.
The war in Ukraine, in its 11th month now, is seeing lethal attacks resurging from Russia in the last days of December as Vladimir Putin’s forces unleashed one of the largest missile attacks on Ukraine since the start of the invasion, hitting several cities and reportedly wounding civilians.
At least 10 drones have been destroyed so far today by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile units along with air defence units, the war-hit country’s operational eastern command said.
These include nine Shahed-type drones and one Marlyn drone in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
A day earlier, Russia fired ‘more than 100 missiles in several waves’, Ukraine’s presidential office adviser Oleksiv Arestovych said.
Kyiv comes under Russian drone threat in early hours
The residents of Kyiv rushed to air raid shelters in the early hours today as officials sounded sirens across the city.
An "attack by drones" was under way, governor of Kyiv region Olekskiy Kuleba said on Telegram.
People were alerted of the air raid sirens and asked to proceed to shelters shortly after 2am by the Kyiv city government which issued an alert on its Telegram messaging app.
“We’re under an air raid alert in Kyiv, middle of the night, air defences working,” war reporter Nolan Peterson said from Ukraine.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 30 December.
