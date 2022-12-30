✕ Close Russian missiles fly over Kyiv as hundreds hit Ukraine

Parts of Ukraine came under attack from Russia again early today, forcing residents in Kyiv to rush to air raid shelters as the sirens wailed across the capital city at 2am local time.

An “attack by drones” was under way, Kyiv region governor Olekskiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

Several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire has been heard 20km (12 miles) south of Kyiv.

The war in Ukraine, in its 11th month now, is seeing lethal attacks resurging from Russia in the last days of December as Vladimir Putin’s forces unleashed one of the largest missile attacks on Ukraine since the start of the invasion, hitting several cities and reportedly wounding civilians.

At least 10 drones have been destroyed so far today by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile units along with air defence units, the war-hit country’s operational eastern command said.

These include nine Shahed-type drones and one Marlyn drone in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

A day earlier, Russia fired ‘more than 100 missiles in several waves’, Ukraine’s presidential office adviser Oleksiv Arestovych said.