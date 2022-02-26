Germany to ship anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in fight against Putin
‘In this situation, it is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army,’ says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Germany has announced it will provide anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, a major shift in policy for Berlin.
The German economy and climate ministry said in a Saturday evening statement that Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “In this situation, it is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”
Germany had long stuck to a policy of not exporting deadly weapons to conflict zones, including Ukraine. As recently as Friday, government officials said they would abide by that policy.
It is thought Germany will supply 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles.
The move was unsurprisngly welcomed by Ukraine.
The country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, still in Kyiv as Russian forces encircle the capital, unsurprisingly, backed the move.
He tweeted: “Germany has just announced the provision of anti-tank grenade launchers and stinger missiles to Ukraine. Keep it up, Chancellor @OlafScholz! Anti-war coalition in action!”
