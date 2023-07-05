Watch: James Cleverly and Ben Wallace give update on support to Ukraine in Poland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as James Cleverly and Ben Wallace hold a press conference with their Polish counterparts on Wednesday, 5 July.

The politicians discussed their respective nations’ responses to the war in Ukraine.

Wednesday’s meeting comes after the head of Britain’s armed forces said that Vladimir Putin’s army has lost as many as 2,500 tanks in Ukraine.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin told a committee in parliament that Ukraine’s main counter-offensive is yet to come.

“The question is, how do you take a front line that is more than a thousand kilometres long and turn it into more of a problem for Russia than for Ukraine?,” Admiral Sir Tony said.

“That is why you are seeing multiple axes being probed and feints by Ukraine.”

The foreign secretary has also called for an “international response” to stem the flow of migrants to countries including the UK and Italy.

Mr Cleverly said Britain and the European Union are “very focused” on working to stabilise North African nations from which many people are fleeing.