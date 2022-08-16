Ukraine news - live: Russia blames ‘sabotage’ for Crimea depot fireball explosions
Two people were injured in the blasts, one by shrapnel and one by a wall that collapsed
A Russian ammunition depot in Crimea has been rocked by a series of explosions that caused a huge fireball eruption.
Two people were injured and 2,000 people from a village have been evacuated as the blaze broke out on Tuesday morning.
The site is located in Mayskoye, a village in the north of Crimea – a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Russia-appointed regional head Sergei Aksyonov, who visited the site, said: “One man has a shrapnel wound, and one was crushed by a wall. Their lives are not in danger, fortunately.”
No “serious” casualties have been reported so far, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.
“As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated,” it said, without specifying what caused the blaze.
Moscow also said another fire had started at a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi, 14 miles from Mayskoye.
Later, Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited the defence ministry as saying that civilian infrastructure, including the substation, had been damaged as a result of “sabotage”. Ukraine has yet to confirm or deny responsibility.
Putin accuses US of using Ukraine to ‘create global chaos'
Vladimir Putin accused Washington of attempting to extend the war in Ukraine as part of what he described as efforts for the US to maintain its global power.
Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Putin reaffirmed his claim that he sent troops into Ukraine in response to the US turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark.
“They need conflicts to retain their hegemony,” Putin said. “That’s why they have turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder.
“The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to drag the conflict out, and it acts in exactly the same way trying to fuel conflicts in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”
The Russian president also drew parallels between the US backing Ukraine and US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, claiming that both were part of an alleged attempt to stir-up global instability and “create chaos”.
“The era of the unipolar world order is nearing its end,” he added.
Three more Brits accused of being mercenaries on trial in DPR
Three more British men have pleaded not guilty to charges of mercenarism after they were captured by Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy have been accused of “undergoing training to seize power by force,” according to Russian media.
Two other captured men are Matthias Gustafsson from Sweden and Vjekoslav Prebeg from Croatia.
On Monday, all five appeared in court and, if found guilty of being mercenaries, they could face the death penalty under the laws of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
It comes after the DPR’s supreme court sentenced on 9 June two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoun, to death for the same charge of mercenarism. All three have appealed their verdicts.
Three Britons captured by rebels in Ukraine plead not guilty
All the captured men could face the death penalty if found guilty of being mercenaries
Huge fireball explosion erupts at ammunition depot in Crimea
Two people injured in Crimea blast, local officials say
