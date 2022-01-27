Ask Me Anything
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Your questions on what is happening answered live by Kim Sengupta
Kim Sengupta, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor will be answering your questions live from Ukraine in our latest ‘Ask Me Anything’ event
The threat of a war in Europe continues to ominously grow with the diplomatic road to solve the Ukraine crisis seemingly coming towards an end.
Such a conflict, both sides agree, would have disastrous consequences for the country and have huge international ramifications.
How have we come to this point? And what does the future hold?
Kim Sengupta, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor covered the last Ukraine conflict and is reporting from there now.
I will be here to answer your questions live at 1.30pm UK time on Friday 28 January. If big news breaks here, I may have to postpone but I will get to your questions as soon as I can. All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below.
If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they’ll be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.
Join us then, on this page at 1.30pm, as I answer as many of your questions as I can.
