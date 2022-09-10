For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian troops entered the northeastern town of Kupiansk on Saturday, according to officials, as Kyiv’s counteroffensive made significent territorial gains.

A photo posted on Twitter by Ukrainian security service officials, showed a group of troops gathered round an armoured vehicle. A caption said that Kupiansk “was and will always be Ukrainian”.

“We will free our land to the last centimetre!,” it added. “Let’s go further! Glory to Ukraine!

The capture of several towns ,came as UK officials claimed the speed of Ukraine’s advances had taken Russia “by surprise”.

In a daily update, they said Kyiv’s forces have advanced 50km (31 miles) into previously Russian-held territory.

The attack has also left thousands of Moscow’s troops “increasingly isolated” near the key city of Izyum, they said.

The advances are concetrated in the northeeast of the country as Ukraine also tries to push back Russian forces in the south.

On Friday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had retaken 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Speaking from Kyiv during his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said his forces are “gradually taking control of new settlements” and “returning the Ukrainian flag and protection for all our people”.

Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in the east earlier this week, while international attention had been focussed on an anticipated advance near the southern city of Kherson.

Analysts believe Russia had redirected some of its most seasoned troops to defend the city.

In their update, UK officials said “Russian forces were likely taken by surprise” by the eastern offensive.