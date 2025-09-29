Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old girl was among four killed and at least 70 injured after a 12-hour Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, with the capital Kyiv suffering the heaviest assault.

The air assault, which took place overnight and into Sunday, was the first major bombardment since a similar attack killed at least 21 people last month.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “vile” bombardment that lasted more than 12 hours and involved nearly 600 drones and several dozen missiles.

News of the destruction came as Denmark’s defence ministry said that it had observed drones at several of its armed forces’ locations overnight for a second consecutive day.

open image in gallery Houses destroyed in Russia’s air attack in Kyiv ( AFP via Getty )

Nato has said that it will upgrade its mission in the Baltic Sea following reports of drone incursions into Denmark.

Colonel Martin O’Donnel, a Nato spokesperson, said that “we will conduct even more enhanced vigilance with new multi-domain assets in the Baltic Sea region, which includes Denmark, under Baltic Sentry”.

He said Nato leaders had been in constant contact with Danish leaders about the recent drone incidents and that the assets would include "multiple intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defence frigate".

open image in gallery Rescuers work at the site of heavily damaged residential buildings in Kyiv ( AFP via Getty )

Separately, Germany said that following a request from Denmark, its armed forces would provide military support for the upcoming European Union summit later this week in Copenhagen

In Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Odesa regions were also hit in the renewed Russian attacks.

Zaporizhzhia’s governor Ivan Fedorov said three children – two boys, aged 11 and 12 and a nine-year-old girl, were among the 34 people injured in the region.

Ilona Kovalenko, a 38-year-old resident of a five-storey building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district that was struck, described being woken up by an explosion which shattered windows.

open image in gallery A man prepares to cover a damaged car with a plastic sheet at the site of a Russian air attack on the outskirts of Kyiv ( AFP via Getty )

She said that the 12-year-old girl, named Oleksandra, who died in the attack, was her neighbour’s daughter.

"A neighbour kept knocking on our door. She was completely covered in blood and shouting, 'help, save my daughter'," said Ms Kovalenko, who fled the building with her grandmother after the strike.

"Sadly, she died on the spot," Ms Kovalenko added. "We are in shock, to be honest."

Mr Zelensky vowed that Ukraine “will strike back” and called on the US and Europe to curb their Russian oil and gas imports.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha responded to the attack, saying: “We must maximise the cost of further escalation for Russia”.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that it had carried out a “massive” attack on Ukraine using long-range air and sea-based weapons and drones to hit military infrastructure, including airfields.

The assault also triggered military responses in neighbouring Poland, where fighter jets were deployed early on Sunday as Russia struck targets in western Ukraine, according to the Polish armed forces.

Reporting contributed by The Associated Press and Reuters.