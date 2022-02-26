Kyiv army base attacked as fighting reaches Ukraine capital, military says

Russian troops attacked an army base in Kyiv but were repelled as heavy fighting reached the country’s capital, Ukrainian military officials say.

The attack came as explosions were seen and heard around Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers were also trying to capture one of Kyiv’s electricity generating stations, according to the Interfax Ukraine agency.

The attack came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had predicted Russian troops would mount a major attack on the city overnight.

“Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kiev on Victory Avenue. The attack has been fought back,” the armed forces of Ukraine said in an English-language posting on Facebook.

The report gave no additional details on the attack.

Victory Avenue is located to the west of the centre of Kyiv, according to Reuters.

“I have to say absolutely openly. This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation on Friday.

“Special attention on Kyiv – we cannot lose the capital,” he added in the clip released by his office.

“I am turning to our defenders, male and female, on all fronts: this night the enemy will use all the forces it has to crush our defence in a treacherous, harsh and inhumane way,” he added.

“Tonight they will attempt a storming.”