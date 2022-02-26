Russian forces have changed strategy to target civilians, says Ukrainian MP

Russian forces have resorted to striking civilian targets in a bid to break Kyiv’s resistance, a Ukrainian MP has warned, as the fight for the capital and country looks set to intensify.

The Kremlin claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighbourhoods have all been hit in Kyiv over the past 48 hours, with the bulk of Russia’s troops and tanks drawing ever closer to the city, home to 2.8 million people.

Skirmishes, gunfire and explosions have been reported from the outskirts of the capital, forcing residents who have yet to escape the conflict into underground shelters for a third consecutive day.

Speaking from Kyiv itself, Lesia Vasylenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, warned that the Kremlin had changed its strategy after being met with “robust and severe resistance from the Ukrainian people” and was targeting civilian sites and local residents.

“Because Vladimir Putin failed to come into Ukraine and quickly break the country into pieces and instal a puppet government, he has changed his strategy in the last 24 hours to hit civilian targets,” she said.

“We know that his strategy now includes firing at women and children, at the vulnerable, to cause panic, to cause havoc, and to make people give in.”

The MP said that almost 200 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the invasion, including three children, while a further 1,115 people have been injured. The country’s health ministry has reported the same figures.

“The attacks on civilian targets continue,” Ms Vasylenko added. “And I believe it is done on purpose because Russia’s weapons are too precise and sophisticated for such attacks to be accidental.”

A missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the southwestern outskirts near one of Kyiv’s two passenger airports, leaving a jagged hole of ravaged apartments over several floors. A rescue worker said six civilians were injured.

This followed a series of Russian aerial attacks that hit the city’s densely populated Pozniake neighbourhood in the early hours of Friday morning, in which at least eight people were reportedly injured.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said a Russian missile was shot down before dawn on Saturday as it headed for the dam of the sprawling water reservoir that serves Kyiv.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In response to the escalation in warfare, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko extended the city’s curfew from 5pm until 8am. He said “all civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups”.

Ms Vasylenko said the capital had run out of petrol and food supplies, but insisted “we are fixing these problems”. The capital is said to still have access to electricity, water, mobile connection and internet. Some grocery shops remain open but have been packed with local residents, according reports.

According to British intelligence, the bulk of Russian forces were 19 miles from the centre of Kyiv by Saturday morning.

“Ukraine is in a state of war that Europe has not seen since the 1940s when Hitler was attacking and attempting to exterminate whole nations. What we see now is basically exactly the same,” said Ms Vasylenko.

“We see an attack coming from Moscow, headed by President Putin, who has a goal to eradicate Ukraine as an independent country from the face of the earth.”

In addition to Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine’s coastline, stretching from the Black Sea port of Odesa, in the west near the border with Romania, to the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.

If the Russian troops succeed, Ukraine will be cut off from access to all of its sea ports, which are vital for its economy. In Mariupol, Ukrainian soldiers guarded bridges and blocked people from the shoreline amid concerns the Russian navy could launch an assault from the sea.

Fighting also raged in two territories in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Authorities in the city of Donetsk said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling. It was unclear how long repairs to the system would take.

Echoing earlier calls made by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ms Vasylenko called for greater military assistance and economic sanctions from the country’s western allies.

“It’s estimated that we need to keep standing in the same way that we have done for the next nine days. But to for us to do that we need a no-fly zone over Kyiv. This is what will save Ukraine and it has to be done,” the MP said.

Ukraine crisis Show all 46 1 /46 Ukraine crisis Ukraine crisis 23 January 2022 An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman, watches through spyglass in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Gorlivka, Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 23 January 2022 An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman, caresses a dog in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Gorlivka, Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 23 January 2022 An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman, looks on in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Gorlivka, Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Mariana, 52, a marketing researcher who for the past two years has been a volunteer in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit, trains on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 A civilian participant in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit waits to fend off a mock attack while training on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 An instructor trains members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine AP Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Mariana (C), 52, a marketing researcher who for the past two years has been a volunteer in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit, trains on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 A member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, trains in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine AP Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine AP Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilians, including Tatiana (L), 21, a university veterinary medicine student who is also enrolled in a military reserve program, participate in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit training on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 21 January 2022 A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin is used as target practice along a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, in the Lugansk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 20 January 2022 Russian servicemen standing at attention upon their arrival for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 20 January 2022 Russian infantry fighting vehicles upon their arrival for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A Russian armored vehicle drives off a railway platform after arrival in Belarus AP Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A service member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stands next to a BM-21 “Grad” multiple rocket launcher during tactical military exercises at a shooting range in the Kherson region, Ukraine via REUTERS Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A Russian armored vehicle drives off a railway platform after arrival in Belarus AP Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A satellite image shows equipment deployed at Klimovo Railyard in Klimovo, Russia via REUTERS Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A satellite image shows an closer view of tank artillery and support equipment from the deployed units in Yelnya (130km/80miles east of Russia/Belarus border) Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tech Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A satellite image shows a close view of tanks artillery and tents in the Pogonov training area of Voronez, Russia Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tech Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea AP Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Yura and Viktor, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Anatoliy, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Anatoliy and other Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade walk past a destroyed building on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen stand in a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Verkhnetoretske village, in the Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, near the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola and Viktor, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ira and Katya, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ira, Katya and Alyona, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea AP Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian troop train transporting military vehicles arriving for drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian servicemen preparing military vehicles to unload from a troop train for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian troop train transporting military vehicles arriving for drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian servicemen holding a traditional Belarus’ bread and salt upon their arrival for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, poses for a portrait in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 17 January 2022 Ukrainian soldiers walk in a trench near the front line in the village of New York, formerly known as Novhorodske, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 17 January 2022 An Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench near the front line in the village of New York, formerly known as Novhorodske, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 17 January 2022 An Ukrainian soldier uses a hand-held periscope to view the positions of Russian-backed troops in a trench near the front line in the village of New York, formerly known as Novhorodske, Ukraine Getty Images

“At the minute we need weapons, we need sophisticated weapons for the army. We need less sophisticated weapons, like rifles and shotguns, for the territorial defence units of Ukraine.”

Nato member nations have beefed up their troops in allied countries in eastern Europe, and sent weapons and other aid to Ukraine, but ruled out deploying soldiers to fight Russia.

On Saturday, the UK government said that Royal Navy ships, Royal Air force fights and British Army troops have all begun arriving into the region to bolster Nato’s easter front.

Ahead of what is expected to be another night of conflict, Mr Zelenskyy issued a fierce statement of defiance, telling the Ukrainian nation and watching world: “We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country. Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”