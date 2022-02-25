Russia Ukraine Attack Coverage Advisory

EDITORS:

Russian troops are pressing their invasion toward Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Western leaders have scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine’s president has pleaded for international help to fend off an attack.

UKRAINE-INVASION-ENERGY — Energy prices are already high around the globe, and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has further roiled the markets and raised concerns about low supplies. What effect will Russia’s aggression have on real people and businesses who are struggling to pay soaring utility bills and keep up with the spiking price of gasoline at the pump?

UKRAINE-INVASION-MEDIA — A lack of reliable information from Russians initiating the attack on Ukraine makes covering the story tougher for journalists. By David Bauder. UPCOMING.

UKRAINE-INVASION-RUSSIA’S ALLIES — Invasion of Ukraine is a huge gamble for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin who's facing a barrge of sanctions and condemnations from Tokyo to Dublin. But there are a handful of countries and allies who are backing Russian leader's military adventure. By Zeina Karam.

UKRAINE-INVASION-BORDERS — Ukrainians fleeing conflict start arriving in Poland, Romania and Hungary. Expected text, photos and video coverage.

UKRAINE-INVASION-TALKING TO KIDS — The pandemic, mass shootings, natural disasters, terror attacks. There’s been plenty of tragedy and anxiety for parents to sort through with their kids. Add Russia’s escalating invasion of Ukraine to the list. With events rapidly unfolding on TV and across social media, child development experts urge parents to check in with children of all ages but not to worry if those conversations are brief. By Leanne Italie. Upcoming: 900 words, photo, video.

SENT/DEVELOPING:

UKRAINE-INVASION — Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides. The attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in the city center Friday. Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine’s president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,670 words, photos, videos. With UKRAINE-INVASION-THE-LATEST (sent); UKRAINE-INVASION-THINGS-TO-KNOW (sent).

UKRAINE-INVASION-RUSSIA-NUCLEAR — It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to military means to try to stop Russia’s takeover of Ukraine. By John Daniszewski. SENT: 1,190 words, photo.

UKRAINE-INVASION-SCENE — Yurii Zhyhanov woke to his mother’s screaming and found himself covered in dust. Before dawn on the second day of Russia’s invasion, their residential building had been struck by shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. He and other civilians were horrified to find their lives at risk, and many have begun to flee. “What are you doing? What is this?” Zhyhanov said, addressing Russia and gesturing to the damaged building behind him. His weariness and shock reflect that of his country as people climb out of bomb shelters, basements and subways to face another day of upheaval. SENT: 500 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-GLOBAL-REACTION — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world leaders began to fine-tune a response meant to punish the Russian economy and its leaders, including President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. By Foster Klug. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-SPORT - A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris. The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement by the UEFA executive committee after a private meeting. The final is set to be held in the 80,000-seat Stade de France. SENT, 500 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-EXPLAINER — In the opening hours of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, ballistic missiles by the dozens struck mostly military targets across the country, but there was little sign of Russian soldiers crossing the border or naval infantry landing on Ukraine’s shores. So was this an invasion, or something less? SENT: 860 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-BIDEN-ANALYSIS — Russia’s expanding invasion of Ukraine opens a new and perilous chapter in Joe Biden’s presidency, testing his aspirations to defend democracy on a global level and thrusting him into a long-term struggle to restore European security. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-TAIWAN — While Taiwan’s situation has been likened to Ukraine’s, residents of the self-governing island and experts think differently. Many feel the threat from China is nowhere near as imminent, despite Chinese military drills in its vicinity. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says the island of 24 million people must come under its control. SENT: 750 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-BIDEN-SWIFT — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. By Josh Boak, Fatima Hussein and Ken Sweet. SENT: 910 words, photo.

UKRAINE INVASION-INTELLIGENCE — For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack Ukraine. Hoping to preempt an invasion, it released details of Russian troop buildups and warned repeatedly that a major assault was imminent. In the end, Putin attacked anyway. SENT: 840 words, photos, video, audio.

UKRAINE-INVASION-MISINFOMATION — The invasion of Ukraine is shaping up to be Europe’s first major armed conflict of the social media age, when the small screen of the smartphone is the dominant tool of communication, carrying with it the peril of an instantaneous spread of dangerous, even deadly, disinformation. SENT: 890 words, photos.

