It has been more than 80 days since Russia invaded Ukraine and as the war approaches the three-month mark, The Independent’s columnist Mary Dejevsky will be on hand to answer your questions.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials claimed the Mariupol steel mill mission has been “fully accomplished”, while an ex-Russian colonel conceded on an extraordinary state TV interview that Moscow is “geopolitically” isolated as a result of its invasion.

Earlier this week, Finland and Sweden both said they were going to apply to join Nato against the backdrop of Russia’s agression. This has been met with resistance from Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said he opposes their accession, accusing the pair of not taking a “clear stance” against groups his country perceives to be terrorists.

Meanwhile, British military intelligence revealed on Monday that Russia may have lost a third of the invasion force it sent into Ukraine, as its offensive continues to struggle in the face of stiff resistance.

So, how are things looking for Russia and Ukraine now? How could Finland and Sweden’s Nato bids affect Russia? What is going to happen next?

