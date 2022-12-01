Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘If you want to understand what Russia has done, come to Ukraine,’ Zelensky claps back at Musk

‘I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own’

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 01 December 2022 12:08
Comments

Related: Frozen Russian assets could be used to rebuild Ukraine, says EU chief

Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked Elon Musk's proposed peace plan and invited the billionaire to visit Ukraine to see the damage done to the war-torn country by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian president mocked Mr Musk’s peace deal at an event organised by The New York Times and asked him to visit the European country instead.

“I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own,” Mr Zelensky said by video link at the summit.

He added: “If you want to understand what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine and you will see this with your own eyes.”

“After that, you will tell us how to end this war, who started and when we can end it.”

Recommended

Last month, the world's richest person sparked controversy by suggesting Russia’s war could be ended by re-running “referendums” in four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions organised by the UN and acknowledging Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula.

Mr Musk also launched a Twitter poll asking whether “the will of the people" should decide if seized regions remain part of Ukraine or become part of Russia.

In a sarcastic response, Mr Zelenskyy posted a Twitter poll of his own asking “which Elon Musk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine or one who supports Russia”.

Mr Musk replied: “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

At Wednesday’s event, when the video link got disconnected for a brief period, Mr Zelensky quipped that Mr Musk might somehow be behind the incident.

The president said Ukrainians were thankful for the bipartisan US assistance. “Our people are fighting for our shared values, for freedom and democracy, not just in Ukraine but in the whole world,” he said.

“If Ukraine does not stand through this war, the war will spread to other territories.”

He said nearly six million Ukrainians are still enduring the Russian war without any electricity in most regions of the country amid freezing temperatures.

Recommended

“The situation remains very difficult in the capital, as well as in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions,” the president said in his nightly address.

“Energy workers and utility workers, all our services are doing everything to stabilise the system and give people more energy for longer.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in