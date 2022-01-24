Nato says it’s sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe amid Russia troop build-up near Ukraine.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the additional resources from the defence treaty and insisted that it will take “all necessary measures” to protect and defend allies.

“We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

To bolster Nato’s presence in eastern Europe, allies have announced various deployments in support of Ukraine. Denmark is sending a war ship to the Baltic Sea and is set to deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania in support of Nato’s long-standing air-policing mission in the region.

Spain is sending ships to join Nato naval forces and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. France are also ready to send troops to Romania on Nato’s command with the Netherlands sending two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria from April to support Nato’s air-policing activities in the region.

