updated

Ukraine war – live: Heavy fighting as Russian referendums enter last day

Nearly four million people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are being asked to participate in polling dismissed by Ukraine and west as sham

Namita Singh
Tuesday 27 September 2022 05:08
Ukraine war: Putin’s proposed referendums are ‘sham,’ says James Cleverly

Ukrainian and Russian forces are engaged in heavy fighting in different parts of Ukraine as Moscow-backed referendums in four regions enter the final day today.

Nearly four million people – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – are being asked to participate in referendums on joining Russia as Ukraine and western nations dismissed it as a sham.

None of the provinces are fully under Moscow’s control and fighting has been underway, with Ukrainian forces reporting more advances since they routed Russian troops in a fifth province, Kharkiv, earlier this month.

President Vladimir Putin last week issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian soil, which he would claim includes the four provinces if they are annexed.

There were clashes in the Kharkiv region in the northeast, with the Ukrainian military’s southern command saying that its counter-offensive in Kherson resulted in enemy losses of 77 servicemen, six tanks, five howitzers, three anti-aircraft installations and 14 armoured vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s decision to call up some 300,000 reservists has been met with the first sustained domestic protests since the invasion began, with one monitoring group estimating at least 2,000 people to have been arrested so far for demonstrating. All public criticism of Russia’s “special military operation” is banned.

Welcome to The Independent’s blog on the war in Ukraine for Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

Namita Singh27 September 2022 04:56

