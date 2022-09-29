✕ Close Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks with Russia if land is annexed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia is on course to annex around 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory within days after claiming that four contested provinces have voted to break away from Kyiv and join Moscow.

There were celebrations in Moscow where a giant screen in Red Square displayed messages like ”Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – Russia!”

The Kremlin could move to fold the four separatist-held territories into the Russian Federation on 4 October, just three days before Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said.

“This should happen within a week,” Rodion Miroshnik, the Russia-installed ambassador to Moscow of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic said.

This is despite the west’s continued denouncement of the referendums held in those territories, sometimes at gunpoint, as “illegal” and a “sham”.

Volodymyr Zelensky said his besieged country will never accept Russian attempts to capture the land, while his counterpart Mr Putin has threatened to deploy nuclear weapons to protect the newly “Russian” territory from attack.