Russia is on course to annex around 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory within days after claiming that four contested provinces have voted to break away from Kyiv and join Moscow.
There were celebrations in Moscow where a giant screen in Red Square displayed messages like ”Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – Russia!”
The Kremlin could move to fold the four separatist-held territories into the Russian Federation on 4 October, just three days before Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said.
“This should happen within a week,” Rodion Miroshnik, the Russia-installed ambassador to Moscow of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic said.
This is despite the west’s continued denouncement of the referendums held in those territories, sometimes at gunpoint, as “illegal” and a “sham”.
Volodymyr Zelensky said his besieged country will never accept Russian attempts to capture the land, while his counterpart Mr Putin has threatened to deploy nuclear weapons to protect the newly “Russian” territory from attack.
Zelensky warns against capture of Ukrainian land by Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine is now bracing to respond to the referendum aimed at shrinking the country’s territory.
“Our key task now is to coordinate actions with partners in response to sham referenda organised by Russia and all related threats.
This is not 2014. Everything is clear for everyone. And there will certainly be actions,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian president said he held a series of negotiations with world leaders including Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UK PM Liz Truss, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and EU council president Charles Michel.
“Thank you all for your clear and unequivocal support. Thank you all for understanding our position. Ukraine cannot and will not put up with any attempts by Russia to seize any part of our land,” Mr Zelensky said in his address.
Russia to take away Ukrainian territories 'within a week’
Top Russian officials have said the four separatist Ukrainian territories — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — will break away from Kyiv and join Moscow within a week.
The Russia-backed administrations in these four provinces have formally asked the Kremlin to be inducted into Russia.
“This should happen within a week,” said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russia-installed ambassador to Moscow of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.
“The main thing has already happened as the referendum has taken place. Therefore, let’s say: the locomotive has already started and it’s unlikely to be stopped,” he said.
Russian parliament officials have said they are looking to bring in the four partially occupied regions on 4 October, just three days before Vladimir Putin turns 70.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 29 September.
