British aid worker ‘dies after being held by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’

A British aid worker held by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine and accused of “mercenary activities” has died, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Paul Urey, who had been captured by the Russian military in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, allegedly died on Sunday at the age of 45 “due to illness and stress”.

Reports cite DPR ombudsman Daria Morozova, who wrote on her Telegram account: “British representatives ignored even the possibility of negotiating his return as part of the prisoner exchange procedure.

“Moreover, they did not provide the necessary medical preparations through the Red Cross. Paul Urey was provided with appropriate medical assistance, but given the diagnoses and stress, he died on July 10.”

Mr Urey, from Warrington, and fellow British national Dylan Healy, 22, were detained by Vladimir Putin’s troops on 25 April – according to Presidium Network, a not-for-profit organisation that he was working for.

Mr Urey was reportedly attempting to evacuate a woman and two children when he and Mr Healy were stopped at a checkpoint near the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine.

The two men have been accused of being mercenaries, for which Moscow’s maximum penalty is the death sentence.

Ms Morozova wrote on Telegram: “Official representatives of the UK (including the Foreign Office, the embassy in the Russian Federation, and members of the British Parliament) were notified of the capture of Paul Urey.

“Also, at his request, the relevant information was transferred to foreign media. However, no reaction from the UK did not follow.”

In May, footage emerged from a Russian television interview in which Mr Urey says that he travelled to Ukraine to “see if the refugee crisis was really as bad as what they say on the news” in Britain.

He has said that he previously travelled to Iraq, and Afghanistan between 2008 and 2010, as well as to Libya to “help the revolution”.