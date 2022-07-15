British aid worker held by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine dies
Paul Urey was held by separatists in the Donetsk People’s Republic
A British man detained by Russian-backed separatists has died in Ukraine, according to Moscow state news agency TASS.
Aid worker Paul Urey was charged with “mercenary activities” by separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.
Mr Urey was from Warrington.
No reason was given for the cause of death.
